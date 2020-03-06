Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Component (UV Lamps, Quartz Sleeves), Power Rating (Medium, High), Application (Water and Wastewater Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection), End-User (Residential, Municipal), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global UV disinfection equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 5.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2025.
Key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment due to threats of infectious diseases, and long life and lower power consumption of LED-based UV disinfection equipment. However, the lack of residual ability of UV disinfection equipment is expected to hinder the growth of the market.
The municipal segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In 2019, municipal end-user held the largest share of the global UV disinfection equipment market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The dominance of this end-user is mainly due to the rising concerns about the recycling of wastewater across the globe.
A large number of municipal corporations are adopting UV disinfection equipment for recycling and retreating wastewater from industries. Moreover, to meet the demand for drinking water in areas with a dense population, municipal corporations are shifting toward UV treated water as it does not has any chemical residues.
The water and wastewater disinfection segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
In 2019, the water and wastewater disinfection segment held the largest share of the overall UV disinfection equipment market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing need for safe drinking water in all parts of the world.
Strengthened government regulations in countries such as the US, Germany, Singapore, India, China, and the UK regarding the proper treatment of wastewater from industries has also contributed significantly to the growth of this segment. The replacement of the chlorine-based process for the disinfection of water and wastewater with UV-based disinfection equipment is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.
The UV disinfection equipment market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
In 2025, APAC is projected to hold the largest share of the global UV disinfection equipment industry. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary factor contributing to this growth is the presence of countries such as China and India that need to provide clean drinking water to their growing population. The presence of many manufacturing plants in the region that require processed water has been another factor contributing to the high demand for UV disinfection equipment in the region. The increasing number of projects, for example, the Clean Ganga Project, is expected to drive the market further.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in UV Disinfection Equipment Market
4.2 Market, By Region and End User
4.3 Market, By Region
4.4 Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for UV Disinfection Equipment Due to Threats of Infectious Diseases
5.2.1.2 Growing Concerns Regarding Safe Drinking Water in Emerging Nations
5.2.1.3 Long Life and Lower Power Consumption of LED-Based UV Disinfection Equipment
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Cost of Conventional Disinfectants is Low Compared to UV Lights
5.2.2.2 Lack of Residual Ability of UV Disinfection Equipment
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Ultrapure Water
5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of UV Disinfection Equipment for Water and Wastewater Treatment Worldwide
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Misconceptions Regarding UV Disinfection Systems
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 UV Disinfection Equipment Value Chain
6 UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 UV Lamps
6.2.1 Mercury-Based UV Lamps
6.2.1.1 Low-Pressure UV Lamps
6.2.1.1.1 Low-Pressure UV Lamps Offer 12,000 Hours of Life and Convert Up to 40% of Electricity Into UVC
6.2.1.2 Medium-Pressure UV Lamps
6.2.1.2.1 High Demand for Medium-Pressure UV Lamps in Food & Beverages and Pharmaceutical Industries to Drive Medium-Pressure UV Lamps Segment
6.2.1.3 Amalgam UV Lamps
6.2.1.3.1 Ability to Produce Three Times More UV Output is Expected to Drive Amalgam UV Lamps Market
6.2.2 LED-Based UV Lamps
6.2.2.1 Low Power Consumption and Long Life Expectancy of UV LEDs Will Accelerate Demand for LED-Based UV Lamps
6.3 Reactor Chambers
6.3.1 Reactor Chambers to Lead UV Disinfection Equipment Component Market in Terms of Market Size
6.4 Quartz Sleeves
6.4.1 Need for Protecting UV Lamps From External Environment to Propel Demand for Quartz Sleeves
6.5 Controller Units
6.5.1 Dependency on Controller Units to Control Electricity in UV Disinfection Equipment to Drive Controller Units Segment
6.6 Others
7 UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Power Rating
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Low
7.2.1 Low Cost and High Flexibility to Drive Low-Power UV Disinfection Equipment
7.3 Medium
7.3.1 Medium-Power Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period
7.4 High
7.4.1 High Demand From Municipal End User to Have Positive Impact on High-Power UV Disinfection Equipment Market Growth
8 Types of UV Disinfection Equipment, By Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mobile
8.3 Wall Mounted
8.4 Others
9 UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Water and Wastewater Disinfection
9.2.1 Water and Wastewater Disinfection Application to Lead UV Disinfection Market During Forecast Period
9.3 Process Water Disinfection
9.3.1 High Demand for Pure Water From Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Food & Beverages Industries to Drive Process Water Disinfection Application
9.4 Air Disinfection
9.4.1 Air Disinfection to Contribute Significantly to UV Disinfection Equipment Market Growth
9.5 Surface Disinfection
9.5.1 Deployment of Overhead UV Systems for Surgical Suites to Propel Growth of Surface Disinfection Application
10 UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Residential
10.2.1 Rising Concerns About Safety and Hygiene to Drive Market for Residential End User
10.3 Commercial
10.3.1 UV Disinfection Systems are Used in Commercial Segment Mainly to Treat Potable Water and Wastewater
10.4 Industrial
10.4.1 High Demand From Pharmaceuticals and Food & Beverage Industries to Spur Demand for UV Disinfection Equipment From Industrial Segment
10.5 Municipal
10.5.1 Municipal End User to Drive UV Disinfection Equipment Market During Forecast Period
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 US Expected to Continue to Lead Market in North America During Forecast Period
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Presence of Major UV Disinfection Equipment Manufacturers Expected to Fuel Growth of Market in Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Increased Adoption of UV Disinfection Equipment By Municipal Corporations to Contribute to Growth of Market in Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.1.1 Deployment of UV Disinfection Equipment for Commercial Purposes to Spur Growth of UV Disinfection Equipment Market in UK
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Need for More Reliable and Sustainable Solutions for Water Treatment Expected to Drive Demand for UV Disinfection Equipment in Germany
11.3.3 Netherlands
11.3.3.1 Initiatives Taken By Government to Reduce Use of Chlorine are Expected to Boost Market Growth in Netherlands
11.3.4 France
11.3.4.1 Increasing Application of UV Technology to Disinfect Surfaces, Air, and Water is Expected to Drive Market in France
11.3.5 Italy
11.3.5.1 Adoption of UV Disinfection Equipment in Healthcare Industry Expected to Contribute to Growth of Market in Italy
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.3.6.1 Deployment of UV Disinfection Equipment in Water Treatment Plants to Drive Growth of Market in Rest of Europe
11.4 APAC
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Favorable Regulations and Government Support Driving Growth of Market in China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Presence of Major UV Disinfection Equipment Companies to Spur Growth of Market in Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 Projects Such as Clean Ganga to Drive Demand for UV Disinfection Equipment in India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.4.1 Projects and Plans to Disinfect Air, Surfaces, and Water Using UV Technology are Expected to Drive Market in Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.4.5.1 Initiative to Clean Four Major Rivers to Promote Use of UV Disinfection Equipment in Country
11.4.6 Rest of APAC
11.4.6.1 Expansion Initiatives Taken By UV Disinfection Equipment Manufacturers to Propel Growth of Market in Rest of APAC
11.5 Rest of the World
11.5.1 South America
11.5.1.1 Investments From UV Disinfection Equipment Manufacturers to Drive Market in South America
11.5.2 Middle East
11.5.2.1 Need for Reuse of Wastewater to Spur Demand for UV Disinfection Equipment in Middle East
11.5.3 Africa
11.5.3.1 Scarcity of Clean Water is Expected to Drive Market in Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Partnerships and Contracts
12.3.2 Acquisitions
12.3.3 Product Launches
12.3.4 Expansions
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.4.1 Visionary Leaders
12.4.2 Innovators
12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.4.4 Emerging Companies
12.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.6 Business Strategy Excellence
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Xylem Inc.
13.1.2 Trojan Technologies
13.1.3 Halma PLC
13.1.4 Kuraray Co., LTD
13.1.5 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
13.1.6 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
13.1.7 Advanced UV, Inc.
13.1.8 American Ultraviolet
13.1.9 Atlantium Technologies LTD.
13.1.10 Hoenle AG
13.1.11 Lumalier Corporation
13.2 Other Key Players
13.2.1 UVO3 LTD
13.2.2 Lit Company
13.2.3 Ozonia
13.2.4 Alfaa UV
13.2.5 UV Pure
13.2.6 Ultraaqua
13.2.7 Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. LTD. (AUVS)
13.2.8 Aqualine Ii Water Systems
13.2.9 Sita SRL
13.2.10 Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. LTD.
13.3 Startup Ecosystem
13.3.1 Typhon Treatment Systems LTD.
13.3.2 Aquatic Solutions
13.3.3 Integrated Aqua Systems, Inc.
13.3.4 Aquanetto Group GmbH
13.3.5 Nectar Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jw2rka
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: