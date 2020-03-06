Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Component (UV Lamps, Quartz Sleeves), Power Rating (Medium, High), Application (Water and Wastewater Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection), End-User (Residential, Municipal), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global UV disinfection equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 5.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2025.



Key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment due to threats of infectious diseases, and long life and lower power consumption of LED-based UV disinfection equipment. However, the lack of residual ability of UV disinfection equipment is expected to hinder the growth of the market.



The municipal segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2019, municipal end-user held the largest share of the global UV disinfection equipment market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The dominance of this end-user is mainly due to the rising concerns about the recycling of wastewater across the globe.



A large number of municipal corporations are adopting UV disinfection equipment for recycling and retreating wastewater from industries. Moreover, to meet the demand for drinking water in areas with a dense population, municipal corporations are shifting toward UV treated water as it does not has any chemical residues.



The water and wastewater disinfection segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



In 2019, the water and wastewater disinfection segment held the largest share of the overall UV disinfection equipment market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing need for safe drinking water in all parts of the world.



Strengthened government regulations in countries such as the US, Germany, Singapore, India, China, and the UK regarding the proper treatment of wastewater from industries has also contributed significantly to the growth of this segment. The replacement of the chlorine-based process for the disinfection of water and wastewater with UV-based disinfection equipment is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.



The UV disinfection equipment market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



In 2025, APAC is projected to hold the largest share of the global UV disinfection equipment industry. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary factor contributing to this growth is the presence of countries such as China and India that need to provide clean drinking water to their growing population. The presence of many manufacturing plants in the region that require processed water has been another factor contributing to the high demand for UV disinfection equipment in the region. The increasing number of projects, for example, the Clean Ganga Project, is expected to drive the market further.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in UV Disinfection Equipment Market

4.2 Market, By Region and End User

4.3 Market, By Region

4.4 Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for UV Disinfection Equipment Due to Threats of Infectious Diseases

5.2.1.2 Growing Concerns Regarding Safe Drinking Water in Emerging Nations

5.2.1.3 Long Life and Lower Power Consumption of LED-Based UV Disinfection Equipment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Cost of Conventional Disinfectants is Low Compared to UV Lights

5.2.2.2 Lack of Residual Ability of UV Disinfection Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Ultrapure Water

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of UV Disinfection Equipment for Water and Wastewater Treatment Worldwide

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Misconceptions Regarding UV Disinfection Systems

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 UV Disinfection Equipment Value Chain



6 UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 UV Lamps

6.2.1 Mercury-Based UV Lamps

6.2.1.1 Low-Pressure UV Lamps

6.2.1.1.1 Low-Pressure UV Lamps Offer 12,000 Hours of Life and Convert Up to 40% of Electricity Into UVC

6.2.1.2 Medium-Pressure UV Lamps

6.2.1.2.1 High Demand for Medium-Pressure UV Lamps in Food & Beverages and Pharmaceutical Industries to Drive Medium-Pressure UV Lamps Segment

6.2.1.3 Amalgam UV Lamps

6.2.1.3.1 Ability to Produce Three Times More UV Output is Expected to Drive Amalgam UV Lamps Market

6.2.2 LED-Based UV Lamps

6.2.2.1 Low Power Consumption and Long Life Expectancy of UV LEDs Will Accelerate Demand for LED-Based UV Lamps

6.3 Reactor Chambers

6.3.1 Reactor Chambers to Lead UV Disinfection Equipment Component Market in Terms of Market Size

6.4 Quartz Sleeves

6.4.1 Need for Protecting UV Lamps From External Environment to Propel Demand for Quartz Sleeves

6.5 Controller Units

6.5.1 Dependency on Controller Units to Control Electricity in UV Disinfection Equipment to Drive Controller Units Segment

6.6 Others



7 UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Power Rating

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Low

7.2.1 Low Cost and High Flexibility to Drive Low-Power UV Disinfection Equipment

7.3 Medium

7.3.1 Medium-Power Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

7.4 High

7.4.1 High Demand From Municipal End User to Have Positive Impact on High-Power UV Disinfection Equipment Market Growth



8 Types of UV Disinfection Equipment, By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mobile

8.3 Wall Mounted

8.4 Others



9 UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Water and Wastewater Disinfection

9.2.1 Water and Wastewater Disinfection Application to Lead UV Disinfection Market During Forecast Period

9.3 Process Water Disinfection

9.3.1 High Demand for Pure Water From Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Food & Beverages Industries to Drive Process Water Disinfection Application

9.4 Air Disinfection

9.4.1 Air Disinfection to Contribute Significantly to UV Disinfection Equipment Market Growth

9.5 Surface Disinfection

9.5.1 Deployment of Overhead UV Systems for Surgical Suites to Propel Growth of Surface Disinfection Application



10 UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Residential

10.2.1 Rising Concerns About Safety and Hygiene to Drive Market for Residential End User

10.3 Commercial

10.3.1 UV Disinfection Systems are Used in Commercial Segment Mainly to Treat Potable Water and Wastewater

10.4 Industrial

10.4.1 High Demand From Pharmaceuticals and Food & Beverage Industries to Spur Demand for UV Disinfection Equipment From Industrial Segment

10.5 Municipal

10.5.1 Municipal End User to Drive UV Disinfection Equipment Market During Forecast Period



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US Expected to Continue to Lead Market in North America During Forecast Period

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Presence of Major UV Disinfection Equipment Manufacturers Expected to Fuel Growth of Market in Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Increased Adoption of UV Disinfection Equipment By Municipal Corporations to Contribute to Growth of Market in Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Deployment of UV Disinfection Equipment for Commercial Purposes to Spur Growth of UV Disinfection Equipment Market in UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Need for More Reliable and Sustainable Solutions for Water Treatment Expected to Drive Demand for UV Disinfection Equipment in Germany

11.3.3 Netherlands

11.3.3.1 Initiatives Taken By Government to Reduce Use of Chlorine are Expected to Boost Market Growth in Netherlands

11.3.4 France

11.3.4.1 Increasing Application of UV Technology to Disinfect Surfaces, Air, and Water is Expected to Drive Market in France

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.5.1 Adoption of UV Disinfection Equipment in Healthcare Industry Expected to Contribute to Growth of Market in Italy

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.3.6.1 Deployment of UV Disinfection Equipment in Water Treatment Plants to Drive Growth of Market in Rest of Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Favorable Regulations and Government Support Driving Growth of Market in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Presence of Major UV Disinfection Equipment Companies to Spur Growth of Market in Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Projects Such as Clean Ganga to Drive Demand for UV Disinfection Equipment in India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.4.1 Projects and Plans to Disinfect Air, Surfaces, and Water Using UV Technology are Expected to Drive Market in Australia

11.4.5 South Korea

11.4.5.1 Initiative to Clean Four Major Rivers to Promote Use of UV Disinfection Equipment in Country

11.4.6 Rest of APAC

11.4.6.1 Expansion Initiatives Taken By UV Disinfection Equipment Manufacturers to Propel Growth of Market in Rest of APAC

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 South America

11.5.1.1 Investments From UV Disinfection Equipment Manufacturers to Drive Market in South America

11.5.2 Middle East

11.5.2.1 Need for Reuse of Wastewater to Spur Demand for UV Disinfection Equipment in Middle East

11.5.3 Africa

11.5.3.1 Scarcity of Clean Water is Expected to Drive Market in Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Partnerships and Contracts

12.3.2 Acquisitions

12.3.3 Product Launches

12.3.4 Expansions

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.6 Business Strategy Excellence



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Xylem Inc.

13.1.2 Trojan Technologies

13.1.3 Halma PLC

13.1.4 Kuraray Co., LTD

13.1.5 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

13.1.6 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

13.1.7 Advanced UV, Inc.

13.1.8 American Ultraviolet

13.1.9 Atlantium Technologies LTD.

13.1.10 Hoenle AG

13.1.11 Lumalier Corporation

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 UVO3 LTD

13.2.2 Lit Company

13.2.3 Ozonia

13.2.4 Alfaa UV

13.2.5 UV Pure

13.2.6 Ultraaqua

13.2.7 Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. LTD. (AUVS)

13.2.8 Aqualine Ii Water Systems

13.2.9 Sita SRL

13.2.10 Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. LTD.

13.3 Startup Ecosystem

13.3.1 Typhon Treatment Systems LTD.

13.3.2 Aquatic Solutions

13.3.3 Integrated Aqua Systems, Inc.

13.3.4 Aquanetto Group GmbH

13.3.5 Nectar Solutions



