Tarrytown, NY, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you ice cream company recently recommended as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association (APA), announced today that shipping fees on BuyNightfood.com have been reduced to allow more affordable access to Nightfood for millions of pregnant women across the country.



Since the February 20th announcement that Nightfood secured the endorsement of the American Pregnancy Association, the Company has received significant national media attention, highlighted by coverage on The Rachael Ray Show , TheBump.com , and BabyGaga .

“Those online articles live online forever and we expect many more,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “This is what I meant when I said that in a few months, newly pregnant women will be hearing about Nightfood wherever they turn. We have more supermarket chains to announce very soon, but even with an exceptionally fast rollout, there will be regions where pregnant women may not have local access to Nightfood until early 2021 or beyond.”

Nightfood has already secured and announced distribution in major divisions of Kroger (Harris Teeter) and Albertsons (Jewel-Osco), the two largest supermarket chains in the United States.

Shipping frozen goods, such as ice cream, is inherently more costly than standard E-commerce shipping, where temperature control is not an issue. Because of this, the Company previously had not made e-commerce a focus. Prior to this reduction in shipping, which the Company began testing in late February, shipping of an 8-pint order of Nightfood was charged at $19. Shipping for the same order now is only $6.95.

Recognizing the tremendous sphere of influence each consumer has these days, the Company views the expense associated with reducing shipping charges as a valuable long-term marketing investment. Getting Nightfood into the hands of a greater number of enthusiastic expectant moms early can help spread the word, drive local demand, and more quickly entrench the brand as an accepted staple within the pregnancy community.

“Remember, over 10,000 new women every day enter the pregnancy segment, so we’re anticipating rapid growth in coming months and quarters in terms of both distribution points, and retail sales velocity,” added Folkson. “The increase in frequency and size of the reorders we’ve received in the last few weeks from our retailers indicate product is moving well with our recent marketing initiatives which include price promotions, retailer coop advertising, and heavy local influencer marketing.”

Folkson continued, “We don’t yet know if this significant increase in volume is related to the pregnancy market but we should be able to better gauge that in coming weeks. If it has already started, I view it as the tip of the iceberg. I don’t know the exact value to be placed on being the single ‘must-have’ ice cream for pregnant women across the country, but that’s exactly what we’re set out to do.”

Amid temporary concerns at this moment over coronavirus, election cycles, and other macro-economic issues, Management reminds investors that expenditures on small indulgences, especially comfort items, tend to remain strong in such environments. Furthermore, Management believes families will continue to have children, and that consumers, including pregnant women, will continue to crave and consume ice cream at night.

“Every customer who orders online takes their relationship with the brand to a new level,” added Jessie Trinchard, Nightfood’s sales director. “They can become raving fans and ambassadors for the brand. Some may mention Nightfood in discussion forums, groups, and social media. Many will request their local supermarkets start carrying the product. We’re doing this to help accelerate those relationships and conversations, which we expect to have important long-term benefits.”

An online order of 8 pints of Nightfood at BuyNightfood.com will now average under $7 per pint, including the cost of shipping. Consumers can order as many pints as they want and shipping will not increase from $6.95. Each pint is $5.99 online, while most retailers sell Nightfood pints for $4.99 - $5.99 in store.

Nightfood’s E-commerce fulfillment partner, etailer, inc. is the online retail arm for brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Halo Top, and more.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

After manufacturing their first pint in 2019, Nightfood recently secured ice cream distribution in divisions of the two largest supermarket chains in the United States, Kroger (Harris Teeter) and Albertsons (Jewel-Osco).

Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

In February, 2020, it was announced that Nightfood received the endorsement of the American Pregnancy Association as the recommended ice cream for the over three million pregnant women in the United States at any given time. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, and less sugar and a lower glycemic profile, Nightfood is now the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association.

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

