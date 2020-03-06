Halifax, NS, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Scotia’s vaping policies will actually help big tobacco’s low volume – high nicotine, closed pod systems and does nothing to discourage youth nicotine use.

“Yesterday the Nova Scotia Law Amendments Committee heard from adult vapers, industry representatives and Nova Scotia shop owners and the message was clear,” says Darryl Tempest, Executive Director, the Canadian Vaping Association. “Nova Scotia’s policies are a disaster for ex-smokers and small non-tobacco retailers but a big win for Big Tobacco”

The Nova Scotia vaping policies benefit big tobacco; the flavour ban policy will wipe out the adult-only vape shop network and send ex-smokers back to smoking tobacco. With the adult only vape shops closed, all vaping related sales will be driven through the convenience/gas station channel where tobacco companies have financial influence over retailers and don’t provide any harm reduction expertise. Finally, the taxation model which taxes e-liquids by volume means that low nicotine products used by adults will now cost more than cigarettes and Big Tobacco’s high nicotine products, which are attractive to youth, will cost less.

“The CVA has worked with other Provincial governments across Canada to effectively stop the youth vaping surge,” said Darryl Tempest. “They are limiting the amount of nicotine in pod systems to only 20mg and eliminating all flavours in the convenience store channel where youth have access. They designated adult-only expert vape shops as the only venues that adult ex-smokers can continue to get flavoured e-liquids. Some provinces are introducing new vaping taxes to help fund enforcement and education. The CVA agrees with changes introduced by the Governments of BC, Alberta, PEI and Ontario.”

The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) and industry representatives from across the province call on the NS Government to set aside Bill 233, delay the introduction of the April 1st flavour ban and sit down with industry to develop a policy framework that will stop youth from access vaping products while ensuring that most adults can quit smoking in Nova Scotia.

About the Canadian Vaping Association

The Canadian Vaping Association (thecva.org) is a registered national, not-for-profit organization, established as the voice for the burgeoning Canadian vaping industry. Founded in 2014, the CVA represents over 300 retail and online vaping businesses in Canada, not including tobacco companies or affiliates. The association is the primary liaison with the federal and provincial governments on all legislative and regulatory issues related to the industry. The primary goal of CVA is to ensure that government regulation is reasonable and practical, through the strategy of professional proactive communication and education supplied bilingually to health officers, media, and elected officials.

