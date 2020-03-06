Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Bioreactor Market by Membrane Type (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, Multi-tubular), System Configuration (Submerged, External), Application (Municipal Wastewater Treatment and Industrial Wastewater Treatment), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market size of MBR is estimated to be USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%.
The growth of this market is attributed to increasing water stress and stringent environmental regulations. There is an increased demand for MBRs for municipal as well as industrial wastewater treatment owing to the production of high-quality effluents. However, the higher operational cost of MBRs than that of conventional methods is restraining the market growth. Technological advancements in the manufacturing of MBRs with new properties are, however, providing growth opportunities for MBR manufacturers.
Municipal wastewater treatment to be the largest consumer of MBRs.
Municipal wastewater treatment was the largest application of MBRs in 2018. The need for MBRs in municipal wastewater treatment arose due to the poor removal efficiency of conventional treatment methods. The use of MBRs does not require significant operational attention as conventional treatment methods. MBR is a better solution for small plants where the activated sludge process is not feasible as it requires constant attention and monitoring.
Multi-tubular membrane is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.
The multi-tubular membrane segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Multi-tubular membranes are standardized and are used for external configurations. They are preferred for treating small effluent flows from industrial installations owing to their robustness, reduced footprint, operational flexibility, and control.
APAC is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing MBR market during the forecast period.
The APAC MBR market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The municipal wastewater treatment market in APAC is driven by an increased level of water scarcity and the growing demand for clean water. There is a high demand for municipal wastewater treatment in APAC with the increasing population in emerging countries of the region.
11 Company Profiles
11.1 SUEZ
11.2 Toray Industries
11.3 Kubota
11.4 Koch Membrane Systems
11.5 Mitsubishi Chemical
11.6 Evoqua
11.7 Veolia Water & Technologies
11.8 Wehrle
11.9 Huber Technologies
11.1 Alfa Laval
11.11 Other Players
11.11.1 Parkson Corporation
11.11.2 Citic Envirotech
11.11.3 Pall Corporation
11.11.4 X Flow
11.11.5 Layne Christensen Company
11.11.6 Smith & Loveless Inc
11.11.7 Bioprocess H20 LLC
11.11.8 New Terra
11.11.9 Kruger Inc
11.11.10 GLV Group
11.11.11 Siemens
11.11.12 Nijuhis
