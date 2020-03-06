Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Bioreactor Market by Membrane Type (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, Multi-tubular), System Configuration (Submerged, External), Application (Municipal Wastewater Treatment and Industrial Wastewater Treatment), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size of MBR is estimated to be USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%.



The growth of this market is attributed to increasing water stress and stringent environmental regulations. There is an increased demand for MBRs for municipal as well as industrial wastewater treatment owing to the production of high-quality effluents. However, the higher operational cost of MBRs than that of conventional methods is restraining the market growth. Technological advancements in the manufacturing of MBRs with new properties are, however, providing growth opportunities for MBR manufacturers.



Municipal wastewater treatment to be the largest consumer of MBRs.



Municipal wastewater treatment was the largest application of MBRs in 2018. The need for MBRs in municipal wastewater treatment arose due to the poor removal efficiency of conventional treatment methods. The use of MBRs does not require significant operational attention as conventional treatment methods. MBR is a better solution for small plants where the activated sludge process is not feasible as it requires constant attention and monitoring.



Multi-tubular membrane is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



The multi-tubular membrane segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Multi-tubular membranes are standardized and are used for external configurations. They are preferred for treating small effluent flows from industrial installations owing to their robustness, reduced footprint, operational flexibility, and control.



APAC is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing MBR market during the forecast period.



The APAC MBR market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The municipal wastewater treatment market in APAC is driven by an increased level of water scarcity and the growing demand for clean water. There is a high demand for municipal wastewater treatment in APAC with the increasing population in emerging countries of the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Scarcity of clean water

5.2.1.2 Stringent environmental regulations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High capital and operational cost of MBR than that of conventional methods

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing demand for high-quality effluent

5.2.4 Challenges 5.2.4.1 Sophisticated system required skilled workforce

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.4 Patent Analysis



6 Membrane Bioreactor Market, By Membrane Types (in Terms of USD Million)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hollow Fiber

6.2.1 The easy availability of hollow fiber membranes are driving the market

6.3 Flat Sheet

6.3.1 The operational simplicity and smaller installations of flat sheet membranes are driving the market

6.4 Multi-Tubular

6.4.1 The robustness, operational flexibility, and control of multi-tubular membranes is driving the market



7 Membrane Bioreactor Market, By System Configuration (in Terms of USD Million)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Submerged MBR System

7.2.1 Economical attractiveness, compactness, and trouble free operations of submerged MBRs are driving the market

7.3 External MBR System

7.3.1 Advantage of lower footprint and effective tag removal of external MBR system is driving the market



8 Membrane Bioreactor Market , By Application (in Terms of USD Million)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Municipal Waste-Water Treatment

8.3 Industrial Waste-Water Treatment

8.3.1 Food & Beverage

8.3.2 Paper & Pulp

8.3.3 Oil & Gas

8.3.4 Mining

8.3.6 Others

8.3.6.1 Power Generation

8.3.6.2 Textile



9 Membrane Bioreactor Market, By Region (in Terms of USD Million and Kilotons)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Country Market Size

9.2.1.1 US

9.2.1.2 Canada

9.2.1.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Country Market Size

9.3.1.1 Germany

9.3.1.2 France

9.3.1.3 UK

9.3.1.4 Italy

9.3.1.5 Spain

9.3.1.6 Russia

9.3.1.7 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Country Market Size

9.4.1.1 China

9.4.1.2 India

9.4.1.3 Japan

9.4.1.4 South Korea

9.4.1.5 Thailand

9.4.1.6 Indonesia

9.4.1.7 Taiwan

9.4.1.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Country Market Size

9.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.2 South Africa

9.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Country Market Size

9.6.1.1 Brazil

9.6.1.2 Argentina

9.6.1.4 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competition Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Market Ranking of Players

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launch

10.4.2 Investment & Expansion

10.4.3 Merger & Acquisition

10.4.4 Partnership



11 Company Profiles

11.1 SUEZ

11.2 Toray Industries

11.3 Kubota

11.4 Koch Membrane Systems

11.5 Mitsubishi Chemical

11.6 Evoqua

11.7 Veolia Water & Technologies

11.8 Wehrle

11.9 Huber Technologies

11.1 Alfa Laval

11.11 Other Players

11.11.1 Parkson Corporation

11.11.2 Citic Envirotech

11.11.3 Pall Corporation

11.11.4 X Flow

11.11.5 Layne Christensen Company

11.11.6 Smith & Loveless Inc

11.11.7 Bioprocess H20 LLC

11.11.8 New Terra

11.11.9 Kruger Inc

11.11.10 GLV Group

11.11.11 Siemens

11.11.12 Nijuhis



