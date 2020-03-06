CUPERTINO, CA, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aemetis, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 earnings report:



Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Time: 11:00 am Pacific Standard Time (PST)

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free):+1-844-602-0380

Live Participant Dial In (International):+1-862-298-0970

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2211/33520

Attendees may submit questions during the Q&A portion of the conference call.

After March 12th, the webcast will be available on the Company’s website ( www.aemetis.com ) under Investors/Conference Calls. The voice recording will also be available through March 19, 2020 by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 or (International) 919-882-2331 and entering conference ID number 33520.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley, near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India, the US and Europe. Aemetis is building a dairy digester, pipeline and gas conditioning system near its plant in California to produce below zero carbon Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis operates a research and development laboratory, and holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com .

External Investor Relations

Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory Group

(646) 863-6519

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com





Investor Relations/

Media Contact:

Todd Waltz

(408) 213-0940

investors@aemetis.com