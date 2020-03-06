New York, United States, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estimated to be around US$455Mn in 2018, the global ostomy care accessories market is set to grow at 6.8% CAGR during 2019-2029. As projected by the new report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), key players in the market are running programs and campaigns to increase awareness regarding ostomy. Manufacturers are embracing technological advancements to introduce innovations in ostomy care accessories, boosting the growth of the market.
Ostomy Care Accessories Market: Key Findings
Ostomy Care Accessories Market – Key Growth Drivers
Ostomy Care Accessories Market – Key Restraints
Competitive Analysis - Ostomy Care Accessories Market
The competitive landscape is highly fragmented in nature. Key players profiled in the global ostomy care accessories market include Coloplast Corp., Hollister Incorporated, Convatec, Inc., and 3M. Key market players are embracing technological advancements to achieve a competitive edge in the market. For instance, ConvaTech, Inc. launched Natura Convex Cut-to-Fit, to allow the consumers to switch between different types of pouches. Ease of cleaning and application has been working in favor of these pouches.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis on global and regional levels along with the existing trends in the market, propelling the growth of the ostomy care accessories market. The study further elaborates on the ostomy care accessories market based on product type (Skin barriers, irrigation sets & sleeves, belt tapes adhesives, convex inserts, stoma caps, and skin protection), end-user (ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and home care settings) and application (lubrication, sealing, drainage, and cleansing), in five major geographic regions.
