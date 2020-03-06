Adopts the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles

The IPG Women's Leadership Network Launches 'She Has a Point' to Increase the Role of Women in Thought Leadership





New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that it is adopting the UN Global Compact’s Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), in advance of International Women’s Day on March 8th. The UN Global Compact’s WEPs program empowers women in the workplace, marketplace and community through seven actionable principles.

In conjunction with IPG’s adoption of the WEPs, the IPG Women’s Leadership Network (WLN) will introduce the “She Has a Point” campaign to help bring the Empowerment Principles to life. “She Has a Point” is a global integrated program to further empower IPG’s female talent, which makes up 55% of its workforce, to increase their professional visibility in earned and owned media. The program includes a social media campaign, video content and a website that highlights the business perspectives of senior women leaders across IPG. The website showcases global female leaders and provides downloadable campaign activation materials for local markets.

“IPG is proud to officially adopt the Women’s Empowerment Principles,” noted Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of IPG. “We’ve long understood that businesses with women in leadership roles perform better and serve their clients more effectively. For well over a decade, we’ve been committed to advancing the role of women within our company, and the Women’s Empowerment Principles help formalize that commitment. Our leadership role on the UN Women Unstereotype Alliance , our participation in the United Nations Global Compact, and our long-standing support of our Women’s Leadership Network all set the stage for this historic moment,” he continued.

As a founding member and Vice-Chair of the UN Women Unstereotype Alliance, IPG is committed to integrating the seven Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) and the gender gap analysis tool into its global framework to track measurement and scale long-term sustainable solutions consistent with IPG’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion values .

“The UN Global Compact WEPs and the gap analysis tool are road maps to equity for all people,” noted Heide Gardner, IPG’s Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. “The principles were created with the input of nearly 200 companies and subject matter experts – and over 2,000 companies have pledged to participate. Practicing the WEPs with intention will lead to systemic change, creating policies and activities that bring equity into the workplace. We are asking all of IPG’s companies to review the WEPs, benchmark against them, and commit to them. This way, our pledge can become a measurable movement and lead to social sustainability in the community and marketplace,” she continued.

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

