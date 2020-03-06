Dubai, UAE, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sleep mask industry is projected to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4% between 2019 and 2029. Rising concerns over diseases associated to sleep issues, and the resultant dependency on medication are the primary factors driving sales. Awareness about the importance of zero light sleep practices will continue to aid the growth of the sleep mask market . This promising growth outlook can also be attributed to substantial investments in product development and digital marketing, reveals Fact.MR in its new study.

“Sleep masks are gaining popularity among long distance travelers. Rising numbers of affordable flights and the expansion of the travel industry is propelling growth,” concludes the Fact.MR report.

Request PDF Sample of the 170-page report on the sleep mask market - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4523

Sleep Mask Market – Key Takeaways

Regular sleep masks remain bestsellers, followed closely by contour sleep masks.

Offline channels of distribution will account for 75% of the market share, while online alternatives gain rapid traction.

Wrap-around sleep masks are set to offer lucrative opportunities to leading players through the end of the forecast period.

North America continues to hold a major market share, followed by Europe and East Asia.

Innovative products such as IoT (or connected) and REM sleep masks will gain substantial traction in the near future.

Explore 81 tables and 148 figures in the study. Request TOC of the report at - https://www.factmr.com/report/4523/sleep-mask-market

Sleep Mask Market – Key Driving Factors

Rising cases of sleep related diseases and conventional medical dependencies is driving adoption.

The prevalence of alternative treatments against pharmaceutical products have sustained market growth.

Strategic collaborations by manufacturers with sleep science professionals and travel service businesses are pushing the sleep mask market.

New tech features such as skin friendly material, and the integration of smart technologies contribute to sales.

Sleep Mask Market – Key Constraints

Difficulties associated with claustrophobia and consumer comfort is still a challenge facing manufacturers.

Competition Landscape

The global sleep mask market is moderately fragmented. The leading players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to Nidra, Royal Philips, EcoTools, Dream Essentials, LumosTech Inc., LC Industries Inc., Earth Therapeutics, Happy Luxe, Sonoma Lavender Co, Sleep Master, and Alaska Bear. Market leaders are investing in online distribution channels to leverage the benefits of ecommerce platforms. Market players are also channeling their efforts towards building partnerships with complementary businesses, as indicated by the Fact.MR report.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the sleep mask market. Global, regional and country level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the sleep mask market are covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers compelling insights on the sleep mask market on the basis of product type (regular, contoured, wrap-around and others), distribution channel (offline and online), across six regions (Middle East and Africa, South Asia & Oceania, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America).

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on the Retail & Consumer Goods Landscape

Specialty Papers Market – Learn more about the key influencing factors affecting the global specialty papers market poised for robust growth during the projection period (2018-2027).

Homewares Market – Acquire comprehensive knowledge about the global homewares market through Fact.MR’s detailed report covering niche segments, market dynamics, recent industry developments and prominent market players for the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Laser Self-Adhesive Tear Market – Obtain Fact.MR’s comprehensive analysis on the global laser self-adhesive tear market spanning dynamic market factors, key trends and successful strategies of market leaders projected for 2018-2026.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the Retail & Consumer Goods sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/