DALLAS, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexipol, a leader in policy content and training, and PowerDMS, a leader in content management software, are pleased to announce a partnership to offer an integrated platform solution for public safety agencies, streamlining policy, training and accreditation management. The arrangement will focus on a technical solution to provide seamless cross-platform access to policies and procedures, training courses, accreditation standards and other supporting documents critical to the operation of public safety agencies, including police and fire departments.



The solution will reduce the time and effort required for policy and accreditation managers to move written directives and highlighted policy content between platforms. Lexipol policies, which are well-aligned with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and other accrediting body standards, will be accessible and editable within PowerDMS, along with references to standards pre-highlighted for easy compliance matching. PowerDMS documents will be accessible within Lexipol’s PoliceOne Academy and FireRescue1 Academy learning management systems so customers can include the information in the development of training courses and department surveys.

“We’re thrilled to partner with PowerDMS,” said Lexipol CEO Alex Ford. “This partnership will combine Lexipol’s policy and training content with the accreditation and document management features offered by PowerDMS to help agencies better serve their communities and decrease risk.”

This sentiment was echoed by PowerDMS CEO David DiGiacomo. “We’re excited to work together to better serve our customers nationwide,” DiGiacomo said. “The integration of both platforms will simplify the efforts of today’s joint customers and make the goal of increasing professionalism and enhancing the safety of the industry more accessible.”

The solution details were announced at PowerDMS’ Entrust 2020 conference and will be rolled out across the country in the coming months to customers of both Lexipol and PowerDMS, beginning with single sign-on functionality and cross-platform document access.

To learn more, visit www.lexipol.com and www.powerdms.com .

About Lexipol

Lexipol is the nation’s leading content, policy and training platform for public safety and local government, with a suite of online services dedicated to reducing risk and improving personnel safety. Our solutions encompass policies, training, funding assistance, and news and analysis, including the online digital communities PoliceOne , FireRescue1 , EMS1 , CorrectionsOne and EfficientGov . With principal offices in Dallas and San Francisco, Lexipol serves more than 2 million public safety professionals in 8,100 agencies and municipalities across the United States. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com .

About PowerDMS

PowerDMS software today helps over 3,000 high-trust organizations reduce risk, drive accountability, and save lives by simplifying how they manage and share critical policies and industry standards, train and test employees, and prove compliance. To learn more about PowerDMS, please visit http://www.powerdms.com .