Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 6 March 2020 at 16:00
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Aho, Antti
|Position:
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200306150813_3
|Issuer
|Name:
|Talenom Oyj
|LEI:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-03-06
|Nature of the transaction:
|Subscription
|Further details:
|Linked to stock option programme
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000153580
|Volume:
|27000
|Unit price:
|0.79000 Euro
|Volume:
|42000
|Unit price:
|1.80000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|69000
|Volume weighted average price:
|1.40478 Euro
Talenom Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
