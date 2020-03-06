6 March 2020

G4S PLC

Notification of Board Change

G4S plc, the global integrated security company, announces that Paul Spence, a non-executive director, has informed the company that he will retire from the board with effect from 31 March 2020.

John Connolly, chairman of the board, said:

“I wish to thank Paul for the significant contribution he made to the board and to the board’s Risk Committee, Audit Committee and CSR Committee during his time with the company. The Nomination Committee is in the process of seeking candidates for a new non-executive director to join the board.”

For further enquiries, please contact: Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 963 3189 Media enquiries: Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483 G4S Press Office +44 (0) 207 963 3333

Notes to Editors:

G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the partner of choice in all our markets. G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 90 countries and has around 550,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.