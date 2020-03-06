BOCA RATON, FL, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group (OTC PINK: CTYX) issued a shareholder update today regarding recent corporate developments including management and Board of Director changes.



SunMed Advisors, LLC has recently acquired majority control of CTYX through the purchase of Series A Preferred stock from the two principal holders of CTYX.

Jon Pevzner, former President and Director, has resigned and Paul M. Michaels was appointed Interim CEO and Director. Mr. Michaels has business and investment experience in Japan and the U.S. with noteworthy expertise in the Life Sciences sector. He has completed transactions involving companies such as Celgene Corporation, Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals, Nobelpharma Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals, ICOS, Neurocrine, Cell Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences.

Dr. Barry A. Ginsberg and Brandon Michaels join Mr. Michaels on the Board.

CTYX is currently in the process of updating financials to become compliant with OTCMarkets and has appointed Jonathan D. Leinwand, PA as Legal Counsel.

CTYX will continue to update shareholders on a new business plan through news releases, website updates and OTCMarkets filings as the company moves forward.

About SunMed Advisors, LLC ( https://sunmedadvisors.com/ )

SunMed Advisors is a Life Science and Technology consulting firm that helps create maximum corporate value with strategic initiatives and a leading advisor on Pre-Commercial and Commercial-Stage licensing deals. SunMed brings value to all stages of licensing transactions, from sourcing through closing.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CTYX has great potential but is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to maintain our website and associated computer systems, our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with OTC Markets from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one of more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

