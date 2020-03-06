NEW YORK, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will conduct its first-quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Friday, April 24 at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The earnings release and quarterly financial statements will be posted to Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/, by 7:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Eric Wilkens

201.572.9317

Eric.wilkens@verizon.com

Twitter: @ericwilkens