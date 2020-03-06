TULSA, Okla., March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavanal Hill Funds have been recognized with Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards by Thomson Reuters Awards of Excellence for the 13th time in 10 years. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards annually recognize funds that have excelled in delivering strong risk-adjusted performance, relative to their peers. This year, Refinitiv Lipper acknowledges Cavanal Hill’s taxable fixed income portfolio management team, Mike Maurer and Russell Knox, with industry honors.



“The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards celebrate exceptional investment management. In a year of dramatic change across the global economy, climate, the environment and political cultures, it has never been more important to have your investments entrusted with talented and experienced professionals. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize those exceptional managers and fund management groups who navigate these changes and steer your savings into outperforming returns,” said Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv. “We at Refinitiv congratulate the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners for delivering outstanding performance to their investors and wish Cavanal Hill Funds continued success.”

“Mike has done incredible things for our fixed income investment process since coming here in 2002,” said Brian Henderson, president of Cavanal Hill Investment Management. “The Lipper Awards are an important testament to our disciplined investment process.”

In a crowded field of funds and managers from across the globe1, Cavanal Hill’s Moderate Duration Fund (formerly known as the Intermediate Bond Fund), has found a way to stand out in an increasingly competitive environment. Mike Maurer, senior fixed income portfolio manager, says the overall active management strategy of each fund plays a role, but their security screening process is vital.

“When evaluating bonds, we are most concerned with adverse outcomes,” said Maurer. “We ask ourselves, what happens to the return of the security if our assumptions turn out to be materially wrong? Are we protected on the downside?”

That vetting has paid off. Maurer and Knox’s funds have received 10 Lipper awards in the last decade between the Moderate Duration and Limited Duration funds. Though the selective process has been an award winner for several years, more importantly, it has been a winner for the long-term shareholder. The long-term focus of Maurer and the team have built a record of success that both Cavanal Hill and its shareholders appreciate.

1 Ranked #1 out of 88 funds in the Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Category

Disclosures

Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. is an SEC registered investment advisor and a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOKF, NA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company (“BOKF”). BOKF, NA serves as the custodian for the Cavanal Hill Funds. BOKF holdings also include the distributor for Cavanal Hill Funds, Cavanal Hill Distributors, Inc., member FINRA.

Cavanal Hill Distributors, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOK Financial Corporation, and an affiliate of BOKF, NA and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investments are subject to risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. An investor should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information about the investment company can be found in the Fund’s prospectus or summary prospectus. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus online, please visit cavanalhillfunds.com or call 800-762-7085. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investment Risks

Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate risks. The principal value of a bond falls when interest rates rise and rise when interest rates fall. During periods of rising interest rates, the value of a bond investment is at greater risk than during periods of stable or falling rates. Intermediate-term investment-grade bonds offer less risk and generally a lower rate of return than longer-term higher yielding bonds. Bund funds will tend to experience smaller fluctuations in value than stock funds. However, investors in any bond fund should anticipate fluctuations in price, especially for longer-term issues and in environments of changing interest rates.

Refinitiv Lipper Disclosures

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Moderate Duration Fund (AIFBX)

As of 11/30/19. 1-Year (68 out of 177), 3-Year (32 out of 154), 5-Year (64 out of 146), 10-Year (1 out of 88) in the short-intermediate investment grade debt category for the annualized ten-year period.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Media contact:

Cody McAlester

cmcalester@bokf.com