The global seed treatment market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Seed treatment involves the application of biological, physical, and chemical agents during planting to improve the health of crops. It helps control soil- and seed-borne infections and diseases. In addition, it improves the yield of crops, reduces germination time, and enhances overall productivity. Seed treatment has emerged as a cost-effective crop protection solution as compared to conventional spraying, as it is more efficient and less labor intensive.

In seed treatment, only planting seeds are coated with treating agent; therefore, low amount of active ingredients is required for protection against a variety of fungal diseases and insect pests. Increase in prices of genetically modified (GM) seeds have fostered the need for crop protection to reduce the risk on investment. Furthermore, increased food requirement because of rapidly increasing global population fuels the market growth. However, short shelf life of treated seeds and conflicting government regulations restrain the growth of the global seed treatment market.

The global seed treatment market is segmented on the basis of product, treatment method, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is classified into insecticide, fungicide, bio-control, and others. On the basis of treatment method, it is categorized into seed coating, seed dressing, and seed pelleting. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into seed treatment and seed enhancement. On the basis of crop type, the market is classified into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global seed treatment market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., Croda International Plc, Dupont, Novo Nordisk A/S, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta AG, and Tata Chemicals Ltd.



The other players operating in the global seed treatment market are Valent Biosciences LLC, Verdesian Life Sciences, Precision Laboratories LLC, Plant Health Care plc, Italpollina S.p.A., and others.

