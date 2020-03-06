|NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
|sept-19
|oct-19
|nov-19
|déc-19
|janv-20
|févr-20
|Nombre d'actions composant le capital
|5731616
|5731866
|5734107
|5752218
|5753040
|5755298
|Nombre d'actions propres
|150405
|151024
|151754
|150242
|150172
|150877
|Nombre total de droits de vote théorique
|7094525
|7086175
|7101344
|7119860
|7108155
|7105005
|Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable
|6944120
|6935151
|6949590
|6969618
|6957983
|6954128
