GRAND HAVEN, Mich., March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power, Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce our new eCommerce website https://www.clonesbydrones.com is open for business and accepting payments and orders NOW!



CLONES BY DRONES ™ and patent pending!

CLONES BY CARS ™ - coming soon!

Our current share structure is:

AS 300,000,000

OS 300,000,000

Shares owned by our Director 186,984,379 restricted shares or 62.3281% of the Company.

Float 98,346,146 common share – we only have common stock.

We are in a 60 day QUIET PERIOD with special meaning to our Director. We want to announce however, that we also processed our first order online yesterday on the website. Sales mode has started for the Company. In other news, the Company is applying to get PINK CURRENT very soon. Our Shareholders rock!!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbhCPt6PZIU

The following should be considered in connection with an evaluation of our business and recent market activities as described above:

SECURITIES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK AND, THEREFORE, SHOULD BE CONSIDERED EXTREMELY SPECULATIVE. THEY SHOULD NOT BE PURCHASED BY PERSONS WHO CANNOT AFFORD THE POSSIBILITY OF THE LOSS OF THE ENTIRE INVESTMENT. PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD READ ALL OF THE COMPANY'S FILINGS, INCLUDING ALL EXHIBITS, AND CAREFULLY CONSIDER, AMONG OTHER FACTORS THE VARIOUS RISK FACTORS THAT MAY BE PRESENT.

You should be aware that there are many substantial risks to an investment in our common stock. Carefully consider these risk factors, along with any available information currently reported by the Company (of which there are note), before you decide to invest in shares of our common stock.

If these risk factors were to occur, our business, financial condition, results of operations or future prospects could be materially adversely affected. If that happens, the market price for our common stock, if any, could decline, and prospective investors would likely lose all or even part of their investment.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors.

Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen

Director

Tel: 616.312.5390

Email: pjensen@myaccess-power.com

Corporate Website: http://www.myaccess-power.com

Coming soon: Clones by Cars.

"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."

Product Website

http://www.mycbdpets.com

http://www.clonesbydrones.com

Access-Power, Inc.

OTC Ticker: ACCR