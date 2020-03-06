New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fish Protein Market by Type and Application : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05869016/?utm_source=GNW



Fish protein is a rich food additive, which is a colorless and tasteless powder obtained from whole fish. Three types of fish proteins are available in the market, which include fish protein concentrate, fish protein hydrolysate, and fish protein isolate. Yellowtail amberjack, Tuna, Anchovy, Coho Salmon, Trout, Snapper, Tilapia, Bluefish, Pollock, Grouper, Sardines, Mackerel, Cod, Haddock, Flounder, Perch, and Halibut are various types of fishes from which fish protein is extracted. Fish protein majorly finds its application in animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The adoption of fish protein has been witnessed to be considerably high in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, while emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India are catching up quickly.

The global fish protein market has witnessed significant growth over the years and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecasted period. This is attributed to rise in use of fish protein for livestock animals and increase in adoption of fish protein in pharmaceutical industries. In addition, increase in prevalence of diseases among poultry farms fuels the adoption of fish meal in the emerging countries such as China and India. This is attributed to the fact that fish meal contain s72% fish protein and helps to increase the resistance power of poultry birds against various diseases, which helps to increase their life span, thereby boosts the market growth. However, high cost of fish protein coupled with issues regarding storage and high transportation cost limit the growth of the global market. In addition, rise in hesitance among consumers to purchase sea food and aqua products due to alarming increase in water pollution restricts the growth of the global market. Conversely, surge in demand for trendy cosmetics such as nutricosmetics, which contain fish protein and rise in popularity of fish protein among youth are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the fish protein market.

The global fish protein market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segregated into fish protein concentrate (FPC), fish protein hydrolysate (FPH), and fish protein isolate (FPI). By application, it is fragmented into animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetic. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Aroma NZ, Bevenovo Co., Limited, BioOregon Protein, Mukka Seafood Industries, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd, Nutrifish, Qingdao Future Group, Scanbio Marine Group, and Taian Health Chemical Co., Ltd.



The other players operating in the global fish protein market are AACL Bioflux, Colpex International, Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products, Omega Protein, Peterlabs Holdings, Shenzhen Taier, and Siam Industries International.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

• By Type

• Fish Protein Concentrate (FPC)

• Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH)

• Fish Protein Isolate (FPI)

• By Application

• Animal Feed

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Spain

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

