The number of Icelandair’s passengers to Iceland increased by 27% in February 2020. Passengers on the home market from Iceland increased by 4%. This reflects the Company’s focus on the markets to and from Iceland to respond to changes in the competitive environment in these markets. The number of via passengers decreased by 17% in line with this shift in focus by the Company.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers was around 226 thousand in February 2020, increasing by 8% year to year. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 76.3% compared to 75.6% in February 2019. The total capacity increased by 3%.

On-time performance in February 2020 was 77%, a decrease by 5.8 ppt from the year before, which is mainly due to weather condition.

The number of passengers on domestic and regional flights was around 17,600 in February 2020, decreasing by 10% from the year before. Seat capacity was down by 12%, due to adverse weather in Iceland in February. The load factor increased by 4 ppt, to 70% from 66%. The number of sold block hours in charter flights increased by 10% and freight increased by 3% year to year. The number of sold room nights at Icelandair Hotels increased by 7% from 2019, with room occupancy at 75.7% compared to 79% in the same period last year.

With response to the change in demand on international flights, due to the COVID-19 virus, Icelandair has decided to cancel around 80 flights in March and April, which is about 2% of its flight schedule for the two months. The Company’s total scheduled flights in March and April are 3,500.

As previously announced, Icelandair Group is currently analysing possible scenarios and mitigating actions with regards to the COVID-19 outbreak, and will inform the market of the possible effects on its financial outcome and operations when further certainty has been reached. The Company will continue to monitor the situation and is working closely with all relevant authorities and follows their guidance to ensure the health and wellbeing of its customers and employees.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS FEB 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 130,784 27% 233,548 23% From market (passengers) 37,560 4% 78,003 8% Via market (passengers) 57,291 -17% 124,341 -28% Total Number of Passengers 225,635 8% 435,892 0% Load Factor 76.3% 0.7 ppt 74.8% 1.2 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 855.1 3% 1,706.6 -7% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 652.4 4% 1,275.7 -5% Stage length (KM) 2,959 -3% 2,947 -4% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 77.0% -5.8 ppt 77.0% -2.7 ppt DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS FEB 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 17,588 -10% 34,039 -13% Load Factor 70.0% 4.0 ppt 70.8% 9.5 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 8.1 -12% 15.3 -22% CHARTER FLIGHTS FEB 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours 2,494 10% 5,473 11% CARGO FEB 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 10,162 3% 20,598 1% HOTELS FEB 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Available Hotel Room Nights 32,374 12% 65,423 5% Sold Hotel Room Nights 24,512 7% 45,473 2% Occupancy of Hotel Rooms 75.7% -3.3 ppt 69.5% -1.9 ppt

