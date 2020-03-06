New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Quartz Market by Product and End-User Industry : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05869015/?utm_source=GNW



The global quartz market was valued at $8.23 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $13.61 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026. Quartz is a chemical compound made up of silicon and oxygen. Quartz is abundantly found in igneous rocks, metamorphic rocks, and sedimentary rocks, in different colors such as white, gray, purple, yellow, brown, black, pink, green, and red. It has electrical and heat resistance properties which makes it viable to use in electronic products.



Rise in demand for quartz material in the jewelry industry drives the quartz market growth. Moreover, different uses of quartz in the glass manufacturing industry for eye wear, telescopes, microscopes, glass containers, and prisms also act as a driving factor for the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for quartz sand in the petroleum industry is expected to boost the market growth. However, there are certain factors expected to hamper the growth of the markets. Quartz gets damaged by excessive heat and is costly. This factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Use of graphite instead of quartz is also one of the factor predicted to hamper the growth of the market. The global quartz market is yet to explore its full potential. The ongoing investment in quartz R&D activities to develop high purity quartz is expected to offer growth opportunities to the market.



The global quartz market is segmented into product, end-user industry, and region. By product, it is classified into quartz surface and tile, high-purity quartz, quartz glass,

quartz crystal, quartz sand, and other. By end-user industry, it is divided into electronics and semiconductor, solar, buildings and construction, medical, optics and telecommunication, and other. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major key players operating in the quartz industry includes Baba Quartz, QQE, Momentive, Saint-Gobain, Quartz Corporation, High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd., DuPont, and Caeserstone.



