|United Bankers Corporation
|NOTIFICATION
06.03.2020 at 18:30
UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 06.03.2020
|Date
|06.03.2020
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share class
|UNIAV
|Amount
|701
|Average price/share
|8.8000
|EUR
|Highest price/share
|8.8000
|EUR
|Lowest price/share
|8.8000
|EUR
|Total price
|6,168.80
|EUR
The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 06.03.2020:
|UNIAV 32,597
On behalf of United Bankers Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Mikko Virtanen
For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj
Sähköposti: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi
Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi
