March 06, 2020 11:30 ET

March 06, 2020 11:30 ET

United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

06.03.2020 at 18:30

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 06.03.2020

Date 06.03.2020 Exchange transaction Buy Share class UNIAV Amount 701 Average price/share 8.8000 EUR Highest price/share 8.8000 EUR Lowest price/share 8.8000 EUR Total price 6,168.80 EUR

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 06.03.2020:

UNIAV 32,597

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation





Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Mikko Virtanen

For more information, please contact:

Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj

Sähköposti: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi

Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236

www.unitedbankers.fi

Attachment