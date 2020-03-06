STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

The Board of Directors specifies the section 11 of the Notice to the Annual General Meeting as follows: If Kalle Kekkonen is appointed to the Board of Directors, no remuneration for being a member of the Board of Directors or the Audit Committee shall be paid to him.

Proposals of Harvia Plc’s Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 2 April 2020 are published. The proposals are available at Harvia Plc’s website: https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-meetings/annual-general-meeting-2020/ .

