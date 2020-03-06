New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CBD Skin Care Market by Product Type, Source, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05869012/?utm_source=GNW



Cannabis plant family mainly is categorized into hemp and marijuana. Cannabis comprises of variety of different compounds know as cannabinoids, which comprises of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that induces psychoactive effects. CBD infused drugs are used to treat anxiety, chronic pain, sleep ailments, and mood disorders. Another type of cannabis plant know as Hemp is typically grown for its fiber. Cannabis extracted from Hemp does not, contain more than 0.3% of THC. Hemp is largely used in industrial applications including paper manufacturing, clothing, biofuel, food products, oil, and other type of THC free CBD products. However, Marijuana is mainly used for recreational and medicinal purposes. The global CBD skin care market was valued at $633.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $3,484.00 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 24.80% during the forecast period. The CBD skin care market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $2,747.4 million from 2019 to 2026. The rise in acceptance of cannabis industrial, medical, and consumer goods manufacturing attracts leading players in the world to invest into R&D activities in this nascent market. The increased investments from global players is expected to fuel the revenue growth of overall CBD skin care market in near future.

Rise in cannabis applications across the wellness and beauty especially for CBD oil is attracting a lot of attention of investors to engage into manufacturing activities. The CBD oil possesses unique anti-inflammatory and anti-acne properties, which are quite popular among cosmetic manufacturer. The CBD oil based products finds variety of wellness applications and are popular among athletes and body builders. The oil claims the reduction of post-exercise inflammation and also promotes muscle growth. CBD is also making way across makeup and cosmetic product including face creams, lip balms, mascara, and body lotion through its unique attributes of anti-inflammation. The increase in popularity of CBD based skin care products and legalization of cannabis cultivation among the U.S. and Canada is anticipated to further boost the revenue growth of the CBD skin care market.

Segment review

The CBD skin care market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is categorized into oils, lotion & creams, masks & serums, bath & soaps, and others. By form, it is categorized into hemp and marijuana. By distribution channel, it is categorized into departmental stores, e-commerce, hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail pharmacies, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

The key players operating in the global CBD Skin Care Market include Kiehl’s LLC, Cannuka LLC, Leef Organics, Medical Marijuana Inc., Lord Jones, Kapu Maku LLC, VERTLYBALM, Elixinol Global Limited, Fab CBD Company, and Endoca LLC. Other key players identified in the value chain are L’Oreal, Varm Cosmo, L’Eela, Apothecanna, Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Kana Skincare, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Cronos Group, CBD Biotech, and Estee Lauder.



Key benefits for stakeholders

Key Market Segments



By Product Type

• Oils

• Lotion & Creams

• Masks & Serums

• Bath & Soaps

• Others



By Source

• Hemp

• Marijuana



By Distribution Channel

• Departmental Stores

• E-commerce

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Retail Pharmacies

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• LAMEA

o Middle East

o Latin America

o Africa



• Key Players in Value Chain

o Kiehl’s LLC

o Cannuka LLC

o Leef Organics

o Medical Marijuana Inc.

o Lord Jones

o Kapu Maku LLC

o VERTLYBALM

o Elixinol Global Limited

o Fab CBD Company

o Endoca LLC.

o L’Oreal

o Varm Cosmo

o L’Eela

o Apothecanna

o Charlotte’s Web Holdings

o Kana Skincare

o Josie Maran Cosmetics

o Cronos Group

o CBD Biotech

o Estee Lauder

