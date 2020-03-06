Join the top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives from the greater Toronto area as they explore the fresh mindset and courageous leadership that's needed to succeed today and into the future.

TORONTO, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizational leaders are counting on digital transformation to move their businesses forward. Astute CIOs and technology executives understand the necessity to leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to identify and execute on new business models and drive speed to market.



A pioneering mindset and a set of bold leadership skills are needed to guide technology-led innovation for successful business outcomes and revenue growth. These are among the chief topics that will be discussed at HMG Strategy’s upcoming 2020 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit .

The HMG Strategy Toronto CIO summit is featured as one of the top technology conferences to attend in 2020 in a guide published online by CIO magazine . The June 3, all-day event will begin at 7:30 a.m. EST at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto— Click here to learn more and reserve your seat today.

“Our executive leadership summits are unique in the industry, designed by and for CIOs, CISOs and technology executives,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President and CEO. “The premier technology leaders in their industries share their most incisive strategies for leveraging cutting-edge technologies and how to partner effectively with the CEO and the Board. Join us and learn from the best on what it takes to win.”

HMG Strategy’s Toronto CIO Summit will feature an executive briefing on “Putting AI to Work” by Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks. Shah will speak about the strategies with which top CIOs are already leveraging AI and the benefits they’re generating in workforce productivity enabled by natural language recognition.

HMG Strategy will also recognize regional recipients of the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter awards who have demonstrated unparalleled leadership in areas such as Innovation, Business Transformation, Digital Disruption and Talent Development.

Additional agenda items for the 2020 Toronto CIO summit will include:

A panel of executives who will share use cases for advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, data analytics and the Internet of Things that can accelerate speed to market and sharpen their companies’ competitive edge

A panel of forward-thinking technology executives who will share their recommendations for crafting their personal brands, along with the career ascent opportunities this enables

A panel of top-tier technology executives who will share the leadership skills needed to foster a culture of innovation and deliver successful business outcomes

An executive briefing on the future of enterprise communications presented by Harry Moseley, Global CIO at Zoom

An executive briefing presented by a Lenovo executive

An executive briefing delivered by a UiPath executive

An executive briefing shared by a RingCentral executive

The Presenting Partners for HMG Strategy’s 2020 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be Lenovo, Moveworks, RingCentral, UiPath and Zoom. Info-Tech Research Group will support both as a Gold Partner and as the Preferred Research Partner. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. The Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Ventures and Sequoia. The Toronto Chapter for the Society for Information Management (SIM) will support as the Association Partner.

Highlights and key thought leadership points from briefings, tech-talks, and exclusive interviews are available live online during HMG Strategy’s Executive Leadership Summits. Follow HMG Strategy on LinkedIn for real-time updates from their 30+ regional events in North America and Europe.

Engage in our world-class thought leadership platform—reserve your seat at Toronto’s premier IT executive networking event by visiting HMG Strategy’s site, here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

