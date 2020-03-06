New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Gas Market by Component, Device Type, and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05869011/?utm_source=GNW



The smart gas technology uses the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance safety and operations across numerous industries. In addition, smart gas technology involves smart meters that comprises in-home displays, which allows residential and commercial users to better understand their energy usage and further helps in keeping track of their gas usage. Moreover, smart gas technology for industries provides the real-time status of cathodic protection, pressure changes, and visualization of inside of pipeline. Furthermore, the features such as, accurate bills and remote meter reading further eliminates the necessity for manual reading and detect meter issues allowing the cost savings on labor and truck rolls.



Factors such as increase in need to enhance urban safety is the key factor driving the market growth for the smart gas industry. In addition, rise in investment in smart gas pipeline and smart grid network is also fueling the market growth. Moreover, rise in urbanization globally is also propelling the demand for smart gas solutions across commercial and residential users. However, lack of awareness of smart gas systems among people is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing investment and initiatives for smart energy management by government is anticipated to provide major growth opportunities for the smart gas market in upcoming years.



The global smart gas market is segmented based on component, device type, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on device type, the market is divided into Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI). Based on end user, the market is classified into commercial & industrial, and residential. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. These include ABB, Capgemini, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, General Electric, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Sensus, a Xylem brand, Verizon.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY COMPONENT

• Solutions

• Services



BY DEVICE TYPE

• Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

• Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)



BY END USER

• Commercial & Industrial

• Residential



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada



• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• ABB

• Capgemini

• Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

• General Electric

• Itron Inc.

• Landis+Gyr

• Oracle

• Sensus, a Xylem brand

• Schneider Electric

• Verizon



