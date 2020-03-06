NEW YORK, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global on-board charger market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2020-2025.



Industry Insights by Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle [BEV] and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle [PHEV]), by Power Output (Less than 10 KW, 10 KW–20 KW, and More than 20 KW), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle)

Growth in number of autonomous driving vehicle, wide ranging opportunities in emerging economies and EV charging with wireless power transmission technology will act as an opportunity for the global on-board charger market in near future.

Passenger car held the larger share in the on-board charger market in 2019

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger car and commercial vehicle. Passenger car is expected to account the higher market share in current year and is expected to grow at faster rate with rising adoption of automated and hybrid cars globally.

Explore key industry insights in 53 tables and 35 figures from the 175 pages of report, “ Global On-Board Charger (OBC) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle [BEV] and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle [PHEV]), by Power Output (Less than 10 KW, 10 KW–20 KW, and More than 20 KW), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) ”

Geography Insight

Geographically, APAC, mainly China is the largest on-board charger market with largest number of electric vehicle production. It is expected that by 2021, China currently leads in the number of electric vehicle production and sales, as a result there will be growth in demand for on-board chargers as well.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the on-board charger market are STMicroelectronics, Delphi Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Delta-Q Technologies Corporation, Eaton Corporation, AVID Technology, NXP Semiconductor N.V., Texas Instruments, Lear Corporation, and NOCO Company.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the propulsion type, battery electric vehicle segment captures largest market share in 2019.

Of all the power output, less than 10 KW charger type accounted for the foremost share in 2019.

Among all the vehicle type, Passenger car is expected to account the higher market share in 2019.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2015–2019 and forecast for the years 2020–2025

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global on-board charger market on the basis of propulsion type, power output, vehicle type, and region.

Global On-Board Charger Market Coverage

Propulsion Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Power Output Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Less than 10 KW

10 KW–20 KW

More than 20 KW

Vehicle Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographical Segmentation

On-Board Charger Market by Region

North America

By Propulsion Type

By Power Output

By Vehicle Type

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Propulsion Type

By Power Output

By Vehicle Type

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Propulsion Type

By Power Output

By Vehicle Type

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Propulsion Type

By Power Output

By Vehicle Type

By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries

