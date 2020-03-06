Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a)
Name Eamonn Rothwell 2
Reason for the notification a)
Position/status Chief Executive Officer b)
Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name Irish Continental Group plc
b)
LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code ICG Unit ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b)
Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan.
The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period. c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|€0.065
|297,000
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price N/A e)
Date of the transaction 6 March 2020 f)
Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g)
Additional Information
Irish Continental Group Plc
Dublin, IRELAND