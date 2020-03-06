﻿ Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a)

Name Declan Freeman 2

Reason for the notification a)

Position/status Managing Director - Container & Terminals Division b)

Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name Irish Continental Group plc

b)

LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code ICG Unit ISIN : IE00BLP58571

b)

Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan.

The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period. c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) €0.065 107,000

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e)

Date of the transaction 6 March 2020 f)

Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g)

Additional Information



