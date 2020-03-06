New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market by Type, and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05869008/?utm_source=GNW



The global CNC metal cutting machine market size was valued at $69,960.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $113,501.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. CNC metal cutting machine is a machining tool that operates on computer controlled manufacturing technique. It manipulates machine shop tools using computer programming inputs. These machines process a metal workpiece by following a coded programmed instruction and without a manual operator to meet specifications. A CNC machine works according to specific input instructions, which are delivered in the form of a sequential program of machine control instructions such as G-code. Some of the advantageous features of CNC metal cutting machine includes high accuracy, safe to operate, less error rate, low maintenance, and others.

The growing markets of automotive, consumer electronics, and defense fuels the demand for these machines to be installed for manufacturing. Increase in manufacturing machinery industries drives the market growth. However, fluctuations in foreign currencies continues its influence over profit margins. This is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, supportive government regulations and initiatives for machine tool industry are the factors expected to boost the demand for these machines in near future.

The global CNC metal cutting machine market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. By type, the market is classified into machining centers, lathe machines, gear cutting machines, laser cutting machines, and others. By end user, it is categorized into automobile, aerospace & defense, electronics, power & energy, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The major players operating in the global market have adopted key strategies such as product launch to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.



COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major market participants profiled in this report include Amada Holdings Co., Ltd., Coherent, Inc., DMG MORI CO., Ltd., Hurco Companies, Inc., Komatsu Ltd, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG, Okuma Corporation, TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

- The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging CNC metal cutting machine market trends and dynamics.

- In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

- Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the CNC metal cutting machine market framework.

- A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

- The global market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

- Key market players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the CNC metal cutting machine industry.



GLOBAL CNC METAL CUTTING MACHINEMARKET SEGMENTS



BY TYPE

• Machining Centers

• Lathe Machines

• Gear Cutting Machines

• Laser Cutting Machines

• Others



BY END-USER

• Automobile

• Aerospace & defense

• Electronics

• Power & Energy

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS

• Amada Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Coherent, Inc.

• DMG MORI CO., Ltd.

• Hurco Companies, Inc.

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

• Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG

• Okuma Corporation

• TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

• Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

