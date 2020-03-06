New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type and Technology : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05869007/?utm_source=GNW



Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is a type of vehicle that uses a hydrogen fuel cell to power its on-board electric motor. This vehicle does not release any greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during vehicle operation unlike diesel-powered and gasoline vehicles. Further, extensive support from the government to propel hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure fuels the market growth.

The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the development of infrastructure to produce hydrogen. Further, domestic presence of hydrogen fuel cell vehicle (HFCV) OEMs globally and developments in aggressive hydrogen refueling stations (HRS) fuel the market growth. However, initial large investment in infrastructure is expected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, increase in launch of government initiatives to propel hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure provides a major growth opportunity.

The report segments the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market on the basis of vehicle type, fuel cell technology type, and region. Based on vehicle type, it is bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. According to fuel cell technology type, the market is classified into proton exchange membrane fuel cells, phosphoric acid fuel cells, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market include Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Daimler, Audi, BMW, Volvo, Ballard Power Systems, General Motors, and MAN.



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle



By Technology

• Proton Membrane Exchange

• Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



• Honda

• Toyota

• Hyundai

• Daimler

• Audi

• BMW

• Volvo

• Ballard Power Systems

• General Motors

• MAN

