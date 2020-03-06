New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In-Car Infotainment Market by Installation Type and Component : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05869005/?utm_source=GNW

Advanced infotainment systems facilitate Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity, interactive voice recognition services, live media streaming, and smart technology for mobile integration.

In-car Infotainment systems are offered by leading manufacturers like Ford (SYNC and MyFord Touch), Toyota (Entune), Kia Motors (UVO), Cadillac (CUE), and Fiat (Blue&Me). This system in cars frequently utilize Bluetooth technology and/or smartphones to help drivers control the system with voice commands, touchscreen input, or physical controls.

In-car infotainment refers to the complete unit of entertainment, navigation, climate control, information, and communication. Presently, manufacturers are majorly focusing on designing technologically advanced software interfaces that users can understand easily and operate efficiently. Rise in smartphone adoption and increase in use of cloud technology are some of the major drivers in the global in-car infotainment market. The use of cloud technology has enabled live streaming of media future that facilitates online information, music & video streaming, and other services as per user demand.

The global in car infotainment market is segmented on the basis of installation type, component, and region. OEM and aftermarket are studied under the installation type segment. By component type, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. Hardware is further sub-segmented into four different type namely audio, display, connectivity, and other. The other segment includes climate control, Bluetooth, interactive voice recognition (IVR), and other. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global in-car infotainment market are Panasonic Corporation, Visteon Corporation., Ford Motor Company, Harman International Industries, Audi AG, Continental AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Volkswagen Group., Alpine Electronics, Inc., and Pioneer Corporation.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the in-car infotainment market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Installation Type

• OEM

• Aftermarket



By Component

o Hardware

- Audio

- Display/Video

- Connectivity

- Others (Climate Control, Bluetooth, Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR), and Other)

o Software



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- Russia

- France

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05869005/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001