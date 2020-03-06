BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon was presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Best Customer Engagement category in the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service on Friday, February 29th.



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Command Alkon was selected for their “Heavy Work Industry Heroes” campaign, which highlights the hero’s journey taken by their innovative customers to eliminate bottlenecks in their operations and boost productivity and profitability through implementing digital technologies.

“Excellent customer-focused and service oriented initiatives with commendable results,” said one of the judges on behalf of Command Alkon’s campaign. “It’s a simple but effective strategy to recall customers as heroes. I have read some of their stories and am impressed.”

The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. More than 600 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.

Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

“Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements. The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition,” said Stevie Awards executive chairman, Michael Gallagher.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

