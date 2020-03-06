New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hybrid Operating Room Market by Product and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05869004/?utm_source=GNW



The hybrid operating room market was valued at $744 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach at $1,804 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026.



The hybrid operating room (OR) is a facility wherein surgical interventions & procedures are performed on patients to treat various pathological & physiological conditions. The hybrid operating room acts as an inert, safe, and sterile environment to perform surgeries. Therefore, it is vital that sound equipment is provided, which leads to successful surgical interventions. Hybrid operating room comprises well-equipped surgical theatre along with technologically advanced imaging devices. Imaging devices such as MRI scanners, mobile X-ray machines, interventional imaging & C-arms, and CT scanners are used in hybrid operating rooms. These imaging devices are used in minimally invasive surgeries. Various hybrid operating processes can be performed with an optimal imaging as well as portable e arm, and technical functionality can be operated in hybrid OR.



Rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries by physicians; increase in number of patients suffering from orthopedic, thoracic, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders; rapid technological advancements in imaging modalities such as MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, and others; and increase in investment in hybrid OR equipment are the key factors that fuel the growth of the hybrid operating room market. Moreover, rise in patient preference for effective & affordable surgical treatments, surge in number of hospitals, growth in regulatory approvals for different hybrid operating equipment, and increase in private &government investments for healthcare facilities infrastructure are other factors that augment the growth of the market. However, high installation & operational cost and procedural risks associated with hybrid operating room are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The global hybrid operating room market is segmented into product, application, and region. By product, the market is categorized into intraoperative diagnostic system, operating room fixtures, communication systems, and others. Intraoperative diagnostic system is subsegmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), angiography systems, and others. The operating room fixtures is further divided into operating tables, operating room lights, and surgical booms. The applications covered in the study include cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgeries, and other surgery. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product

• Intraoperative Diagnostic System

o Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

o Computed Tomography (CT)

o Angiography Systems

o Others

• Operating Room Fixtures

o Operating Tables

o Operating Room Lights

o Surgical Booms

• Communication Systems

• Others



By Application

• Cardiovascular Surgery

• Neurosurgery

• Thoracic Surgery

• Orthopedic Surgeries

• Other Surgery



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Alvo Medical

• GE Healthcare

• Getinge AB (MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG)

• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Trumpf Medical System, Inc.)

• IMRIS Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Mizuho Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Stryker Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)



• Skytron, LLC

• Eschmann Equipment

• Mediflex Surgical Products

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.



