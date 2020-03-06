New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stacker Market by type and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05869003/?utm_source=GNW



The global stacker market was valued at $2,033.1 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $ 3,136.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026. A stacker is a manually operated material handling machine, which is used in warehouses and industries for moving and loading goods from one place to another. It serves the needs of various industries, owing to its advantageous features such as maneuverability, safety, portability, and strength.

Stackers offer better accessibility in closed & compact areas, can easily be relocated form one location to another, lowers costs, and is east to maintain. In addition, the demand for safe and efficient material handling equipment in various cross industry verticals has led to an increase in adoption of stackers over the recent years. These advantages are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. However, rise in trend of adoption of forklifts is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, technical innovations and advancements in stackers offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

The global stacker market is segmented into type, end-user, and region. Depending on type, it is segmented into electric, manual/hydraulic, and semi-electric. On the basis of end-user, it is categorized into retail & wholesale, logistics, automobile, food & beverages, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are CLARK Material Handling Company, Crown Equipment Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Hangcha Group Co., Ltd, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, Jungheinrich AG, KION Group AG, Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd, and Toyota Industries Corporation.



GLOBAL STACKER MARKET SEGMENTS



BY TYPE

• Electric

• Manual/Hydraulic

• Semi-Electric



BY END-USER

• Retail & Wholesale

• Logistics

• Automobile

• Food & Beverages

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS

• CLARK Material Handling Company

• Crown Equipment Corporation

• Doosan Corporation

• Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

• Hangcha Group Co., Ltd

• Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

• Jungheinrich AG

• KION Group AG

• Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd

• Toyota Industries Corporation

