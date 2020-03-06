TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU, OTCQB: QYOUF) ("QYOU Media" or the "Company"), a next generation global media company that curates, packages and distributes premium digital first short-form video for multiscreen distribution, today announced each of the resolutions put before the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on March 5, 2020 was passed by the requisite majority of shareholders.



As described in the Company’s management information circular dated January 6, 2020, G. Scott Paterson, Curt Marvis, Catherine Warren, Amory B. Schwartz, Damian Lee and Steven Beeks were re-elected as directors of the Company. The Company also announces that Vikas Ranjan, who was initially proposed as a director nominee, has instead accepted the position of Special Consultant to the Chair of the Board. Mr. Ranjan began his career at India’s largest public exchange, The National Stock Exchange, and is one of Canada’s leading experts on capital markets matters related to India. Mr. Ranjan is expected to assist the Chair of the Board in connection with the Company’s exciting prospects in India via its “Q India” television and OTT channel, now available via 500 million devices in the country.

Furthermore, shareholders approved all other resolutions put before the Meeting as described in the Circular, including: (i) the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditor; (ii) the re-approval of the stock option plan of the Company; (iii) the approval of the amended and restated restricted share unit plan of the Company; and (iv) the approval of certain share compensation arrangements with the non-management directors of the Company. The Company plans to issue the shares in respect of the share compensation arrangements in March 2020. Such shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About QYOU Media Inc.

QYOU Media is a growing global media company powered by creators and influencers. We curate, package and market premium content from leading digital video creators for multiscreen & multi platform distribution. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV and Disney, QYOU Media’s millennial and Gen Z-focused products include linear television networks, genre-based series, influencer marketing campaigns, mobile apps, and video-on-demand formats. QYOU Media content reaches more than 500 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

