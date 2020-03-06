New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Canned Food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868995/?utm_source=GNW



Canned foods are the food products that are preserved by sterilizing and sealing them in airtight containers. Canning of food products is done to extend their shelf life, coupled with high quality and high nutritional value. The global canned food market was valued at $91.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $124.8 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Canned food is available in the market in a range of product types such as seafood, meat, meals, beans, lentils, fruits, vegetables, soups & sauces, sweets & desserts, and pastas. Additives such as spices, flavors, and seasonings are used to enhance the aroma, taste, and consistency of the canned food products. Food & beverages manufacturers have invested a lot in R&D to enhance characteristics, taste, or nutritional value of canned food.

Consumer demand for convenient canned food products that are healthy, ethical, and comforting, and fit for fast-paced life is a major trend in developed economies. Moreover, rise in disposable income in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil has led to increased expenditure on time-saving and labor-saving canned food products. Consumers are not willing to spend much time on food preparation; thus, they prefer convenience over price. Redefinition of gender roles in households, with more working women in the industry, further supplements the demand for microwavable foods. The retail expansion is supported by the rapidly expanding economy, coupled with rising consumption rates, urbanizing population, and growing middle-class population, particularly in emerging economies.

Rise in disposable income, innovative packaging, and types of canned products offered by key players; and increase in demand for convenience among consumers are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the global canned food market.

The canned food market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, type, and region. By product type, it is categorized into canned meat and seafood, canned fruit and vegetables, canned ready meals, and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, e-commerce, and others. By type, it is bifurcated into organic and conventional. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The key players profiled in this report include Del Monte Foods, Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, Campbell Soup Company, JBS, CHB Group, AYAM, Danish Crown, and Bolton Group.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global canned food market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

• Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

• A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2018 to 2026 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

• Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

• Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

• By Product

o Canned meat & seafood

o Canned fruit & vegetables

o Canned ready meals

o Others

• By Distribution channel

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Convenience stores

o E-commerce

o Others

• By Type

o Organic

o Conventional

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Spain

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- Australia

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868995/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001