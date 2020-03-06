TORONTO, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptologic Corp. (“Cryptologic” or the “Company”) (CSE:CRY) wishes to provide an update with respect to the proposed sale of all or substantially all of the Company’s assets (the “Asset Sale”). This update is supplemental to the disclosure with respect to the Asset Sale in the Company’s management information circular (the “Circular”) dated February 10, 2020 in respect of the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) to be held at the Company’s offices at 5 Hazelton Avenue, Suite 300, Toronto Ontario, M5R 2E1 at 1:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on March 13, 2020 (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”). All references to dollar amounts or “$” in this press release are to Canadian dollars.



The Company’s cryptocurrency assets consist of two components: (i) the cryptocurrency mining machines (“Miners”); and (ii) the purpose-built cryptocurrency data centres, including HVAC and electrical infrastructure that is unique to cryptocurrency mining (the “Facilities”). The Company has two Facilities: (i) one in Lachute, Quebec (the “828 Assets”), which includes access to 30 MW of power and (ii) one in Pointe-Claire, Quebec (the “Crypto 205 Assets”), which includes access to 6 MW of power.

Asset Sale Process

In August 2019, the Company announced that it intended to sell its cryptocurrency mining assets and complete a strategic pivot of the business. As a result, the Company contacted potential strategic purchasers globally to sell the highly specialized 828 Assets and the Crypto 205 Assets, and in October engaged a broker to source additional potential purchasers.

Between August and September 2019, Cryptologic sold approximately 8,500 Miners at an average price of $352 per Miner. Although the selling price of Miners was falling, the Board made a strategic decision to suspend the sale of Miners as it was expected that the decrease in the value of the Miners over time would be offset by the profits earned from continuing cryptocurrency mining and having operational Facilities would support the sales process.

The Letters of Intent

Cryptologic currently has a letter of intent for the sale of each Facility to separate third parties (one for the 828 Assets, the “828 LOI” and one for the Crypto 205 Assets, the “205 LOI”). The letter of intent with respect to the Crypto 205 Assets that was disclosed in the Circular has expired.

The purchase price contemplated in the 205 LOI for the 6 MW Facility is $0.9 million and the purchase price contemplated in the 828 LOI for the 30 MW Facility is approximately $5.0 million. Although the sales would include the remaining Miners owned by the Company, the value of each Facility is based primarily on the hydro capacity and is approximately $150,000 per MW.

Value of the Assets

The Company, consistent with many of its cryptocurrency mining comparables, incurred a significant write down of its asset value as at the date of its most recent audited financial statements, December 31, 2018. Furthermore, Cryptologic expects to incur a further write down of the value its cryptocurrency mining assets for the year ended December 31, 2019 based on the net realizable value of those assets.

If the sales under the 828 LOI and the 205 LOI are completed as currently contemplated, the gross proceeds from the Asset Sale would be approximately $5,900,000. As at market close on March 5, 2020, the Company’s market capitalization was approximately $3.9 million. Accordingly, the Company believes the proposed consideration under the 828 LOI and the 205 LOI is consistent with the market price for the 828 Assets and the Crypto 205 Assets, respectively.

Approval Sought from Shareholders

At the Shareholders’ Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on, among other things, the Asset Sale pursuant to Section 184(4) of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The terms of each element of the Asset Sale are to be finalized by management and approved by the board of directors of the Company.

In the event the Company receives approval for the Asset Sale from the Shareholders at the Shareholders’ Meeting and the Company subsequently does not proceed with either or both of the transactions contemplated by the 828 LOI and/or the 205 LOI, the Company intends to enter into the best possible transaction (each, a “Subsequent Transaction”) with respect to the sale of the 828 Assets or the Crypto 205 Assets, as applicable. In such an event, the Company would not seek re-approval from Shareholders with respect to such Subsequent Transaction. It is possible that a Subsequent Transaction may not provide for similar consideration and it is also possible that the Company may not be able to complete a Subsequent Transaction.

About Cryptologic Corp.

Cryptologic Corp. is currently a cryptocurrency mining company that is focused on divesting its crypto mining assets and exploring acquisition opportunities in sectors outside of cryptocurrency mining.

