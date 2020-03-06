New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diving Suits Market by Type, Price Range, and Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868993/?utm_source=GNW



A diving suit is a device or garment that is designed to safeguard a diver from the extreme cold temperature under the sea. Diving suit finds its application for underwater work such as civil engineering, marine salvage, pearl shell diving, commercial diving work, naval diving applications to name few.



The key factors that drive the growth of the diving suits market include increase in deep-sea exploration activities, surge in coastal tourism and recreation activities, and expansion of the deep sea diving industry. However, factors such as rise in water pollution and overfishing have resulted in depletion of aquatic life. Extreme depletion of aquatic animals is anticipated to disrupt the aquatic food chain, and lead to marine flora & fauna wipe out. Extinction of coral flora and fauna along with increasing deep sea diving fatalities are expected to challenge the market growth. Furthermore, novel innovations in material have gained huge traction in the recent years. In addition introduction of eco-friendly diving suit materials is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the upcoming future.



The global diving suits market is segmented into type, price range, sales channel, and region. Depending on type, the diving suits market is bifurcated into drysuit and wetsuit. The market also segments global diving suits market by price range into economy, luxury, and premium. Based on sales channel the global market is studied across offline channels and online channels. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

The diving suits market is witnessing a surge in popularity around the world owing to expansion of coastal tourism. The coastal regions with rich coral reef are anticipated to witness increase in diving activities. U.S. dominated the global market with presence of more than 2,500 diving sites across the nation.

Some of the key players in the diving suits market analysis Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Mares S.p.A, Beuchat, Dive Rite, Cressi Sub s.p.a, H2Odyssey, Aquatec, Duton Industry Co., Ltd, SHEICO Group, and Diving Unlimited International (DUI)

Diving Suits Market Segments



By Type

• Drysuit

• Wetsuit



By Price Range

• Economy

• Mid-Range

• Luxury



By Sales Channel

• Offline Channels

• Online Channels



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



Key Market Players

• Aqua Lung International

• Johnson Outdoors Inc.

• Mares S.p.A

• Beuchat, Dive Rite

• Cressi Sub s.p.a

• H2Odyssey

• Aquatec

• Duton Industry Co. Ltd,

• SHEICO Group

• Diving Unlimited International (DUI)

