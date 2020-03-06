New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plant-Based Beverage Market by Source, Type, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868992/?utm_source=GNW



Plant-based beverages are prepared from dairy-free milk, extracted from various plant-based sources. Lactose intolerant and vegan individuals are increasingly consuming plant-based food and beverages. There are wide variety of food and beverages available in the market, prepared from milk, derived from sources such as almond, soy, rice, coconut, and others. Popularly consumed plant-based products are milk, ice cream, cheese, butter, and others.

Increase in awareness regarding the benefits of plant-based products and growth in vegan population are the major factors that boost the demand for the plant-based beverages and other products. In addition, increase in health consciousness, rise in disposable income, and growth in awareness toward chemical-free products are some of the major factors that fuel the market growth. However, higher cost compared to conventional milk and milk-based products as well as prominence of low-cholesterol and low-fat conventional milk and milk-based products restrain the market growth. Moreover, the market is anticipated to offer attractive business opportunities, owing to rise in lactose intolerance and increase in demand for soy, rice, and almond milk proteins in the global market. Moreover, innovation in sources and flavors of plant-based food & beverages is to unfold opportunity for the players operating in the market.

The global plant-based beverages market is segmented on the basis of source, type, distribution channel, and region. By source, the market is categorized into four segments, which include fruits, nuts, rice, soy, and others. By type, the market is segmented into RTD tea & coffee, plant-based milk, and juices. Based on distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online. Regionally, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The companies profiled in the report include WhiteWave Foods Company, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta Inc., Earth’s Own Food Inc., Kikkoman Corporation, Rebel Kitchen, Panos Brands LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Eden Foods Inc, Coca-Cola Company, and PepsiCo. Inc.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

• By Source

o Fruits

o Nuts

o Rice

o Soy

o Others

• By Type

- RTD Tea & Coffee

- Plant-Based Milk

- Juices

• By Distribution Channel

o Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Online

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Rest of LAMEA

