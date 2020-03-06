New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud ITSM Market by Component, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868988/?utm_source=GNW



IT service management is explicitly proposed to improve the organizations way of managing, approaching, and delivering IT services. In addition, cloud ITSM is frequently employed using a defined processes and framework, and mostly Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL). Moreover, Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) is a set of policies, procedures, and processes, which improve, automate, and integrate the IT staff support for an organization’s employees. Furthermore, cloud ITSM increases organizations operational efficiency and enhances employee/workers productivity by improving visibility and intorducing automation into financial & service data.

Factors such as increase in adoption of cloud-based technologies is the key factor driving the market growth for cloud ITSM industry. In addition, integration of AI-Enabled tools with ITSM solutions is also expected to boost the market growth. However, security & privacy concerns for confidential data and business processes is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, widespread adoption of BYOD trend and increase in mobile workforce are expected to provide major growth opportunities for cloud ITSM market in the upcoming years. In addition, rise in demand among small & medium enterprises is also anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the forthcoming years.



The global cloud ITSM market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. By organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of the key players operating in the market. These include Axios Systems, BMC Software, CA Technologies, Citrix Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), ManageEngine, Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, and ServiceNow.



KEY BENEFITS

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cloud ITSM market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

• Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global cloud ITSM market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY COMPONENT

• Solutions

• Services



BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises



BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• IT & Telecommunication

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Education

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada



• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Axios Systems

• BMC Software

• CA Technologies

• Citrix Systems

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• International Business Machines Corporation

• ManageEngine

• Micro Focus

• Microsoft Corporation

• ServiceNow

