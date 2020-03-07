New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market by Component and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868987/?utm_source=GNW



Push-to-talk over cellular is a set of devices and services that provide wireless two-way communication over a cellular network with push-to-talk functionality. Push-to-talk over cellular technology is built on push-to-talk communication principle, where large teams operate over a single network with multiple receivers and senders devices. The primary functionality of push-to-talk over cellular devices is to communicate on a push of a key with one user at a time and multiple receivers. These devices are widely used in public safety & security application as they allow instant and global mobile connectivity over a network.

Advent of Long-term Evolution (LTE) networks in the mobile communication network has replaced land-mobile radio communication technology to facilitate communication in a wider range of areas. This is a major factor expected to increase the adoption of push-to-talk over cellular among industries across the globe for instant communication. Further, factors expected to drive the growth of the market include increase in number of internet users and proliferation of mobile devices across the globe. However, every network is prone to communication latency and gaps, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent. Furthermore, on-going network expansion activities among telecom service providers in rural areas of the region or country present significant growth opportunities for the push-to-talk technology service providers.

The global push-to-talk over cellular market segmentation includes component, application, and region. By component, it is categorized into equipment, software, and services. By application, it is divided into public safety & security, construction, energy & utility, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, government & defense, travel & hospitality, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to garner high growth rate due to major players operating in the market. These players are striving to gain a competitive edge over their rivals, as they can cater to the global market requirements at a high rate.

The key players profiled in the push-to-talk over cellular market include AT&T, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Verizon Communications, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Mobile Tornado, Sprint Corporation, Bell Canada, Simoco Wireless Solutions, and Sonim Technologies Inc. The competitive environment in this market is expected to further intensify with increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by leading vendors.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the push-to-talk over cellular market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global push-to-talk over cellular market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global push-to-talk over cellular industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global push-to-talk over cellular market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Component

• Equipment

• Software

• Services



By Application

• Public safety & security

• Construction

• Energy & utility

• Transportation & logistics

• Manufacturing

• Government & Defense

• Travel & hospitality

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• AT&T, Inc.

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Verizon Communications

• Motorola Solutions, Inc

• Kyocera Corporation

• Mobile Tornado

• Sprint Corporation

• Bell Canada

• Simoco Wireless Solutions

• Sonium Technologies

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868987/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001