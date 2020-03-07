New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clickstream Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Application, and Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868986/?utm_source=GNW



Clickstream analytics is the process of analysis clickstream data. Clickstream data is generated from activities that are performed by a user over a web or mobile application. These activities include navigation through pages, selecting items for details or description, reading blog pages, and others. More precisely, clickstream is defined as data associated with the links that a user clicked, including the point of time when each one of them were clicked. Rise in data silos and proliferation of connected device that generate huge data associated with devices and user patterns is a major factor expected to propel the growth of the market.

Rise in e-commerce businesses especially small- and medium-scale business across the globe is a major factor thar drives the growth of the market. E-commerce marketers are top players that adopt clickstream analytics at a significant rate to derive strategies that will help them engage and understand consumers in detail. High penetration of mobile devices has proliferated the anywhere concepts that boost the revenue of e-commerce businesses. Ease of accessibility and convenience of delivery services smartphones has paved its way for high growth of the global clickstream analytics market. However, concerns associated with data privacy and stringent data privacy laws and regulations are factors that could hinder the market growth. Emergence of technologies that collaborate various solutions in one suite is an opportunistic factor of the market expansion.

The clickstream analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is categorized into software and services. On the basis of deployment, it is divided on-premise and cloud. On the basis of application, it is divided into click path optimization, website/application optimization, customer analysis, basket analysis & personalization, traffic analysis, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, telecommunications & IT, travel & hospitality, retail & ecommerce, government, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the clickstream analytics market include Adobe Systems Incorporated, Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc., Talend, and Verto Analytics Inc.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current & future trends of the market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global clickstream analytics market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global clickstream analytics industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global clickstream analytics market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Component

• Software

• Services



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Application

• Click Path Optimization

• Website/Application Optimization

• Customer Analysis

• Basket Analysis & Personalization

• Traffic Analysis

• Others



By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Telecommunications & IT

• Travel & Hospitality

• Retail & eCommerce

• Government

• Energy & Utilities

• Media & Entertainment

• Transportation & Logistics

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Adobe Systems Incorporated

• Google LLC

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Splunk Inc.

• Talend

• Verto Analytics Inc.

