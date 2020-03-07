New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top 10 Trending Ingredients in 2020: Ingredient Insights" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05872284/?utm_source=GNW
Unusual flavors, fragrances, or colors can also attract novelty-seeking consumers towards certain ingredients.
Scope
- The 10 ingredients identified are: cannabidiol (CBD), ube, mushroom, pea, watermelon, tiger nut, probiotics, yuzu, bamboo, and turmeric.
- Many consumers are inclined to buy beauty and grooming products that contain "natural" ingredients.
- 55% of global consumers find soft drinks with novel or unusual flavors somewhat or very appealing.
