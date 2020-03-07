New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Women’s Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822977/?utm_source=GNW



The global women’s health market size is expected to reach USD 56.8 billion by 2027., registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Governments and various private organizations focused on women health across the globe, which is likely to drive the market in the coming years. Coverage plans provided to women is one of the key factors expected to drive the market in developed countries.



In U.S., coverage plans provide preventive services for women without any copayment charges. This includes anemia screening on a routine basis, folic acid supplements for women who may become pregnant, hepatitis B screening, breast cancer screening, and contraception. Healthy People 2020 was established by the Department of Health and Human Services which has a 10-year agenda for improving the health of all Americans.



Initiatives undertaken by countries such as India, Japan, China, Singapore, and Australia are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For example, in September 2016, Australia’s Ministry of Health provided a grant of USD 3.8 million till 2019 to Jean Hailes, a women’s health group, to help develop its education and outreach.



Owing to aging and rising incidences of obesity, an increase in prevalence of osteoarthritis (OA) has been witnessed.According to the United Nations, about 10%-15% of all adults aged over 60 have some degree of OA, and the condition is more prevalent in women.



According to the CDC, in 2013, back problems were more common in women (30.2%). According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), the worldwide prevalence of osteoporosis among women was over 200.0 million in 1990, which is anticipated to reach 680.0 million by 2050.



• On the basis of application, postmenopausal osteoporosis dominated the women’s health market in 2019 owing to its increasing prevalence in women over 40 and the major risks associated such as osteoporotic fractures. This leads to an increased demand for treatment to prevent bone loss

• Availability of a wide range of drugs for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis is projected to boost the market. These include Fosamax, Actonel, Boniva, Reclast, Evista, and Prolia. In April 2017, the U.S. FDA approved a new drug, Tymlos, to treat postmenopausal osteoporosis. The approval was based on data of an 18-month trial that demonstrated a substantial reduction in the risk of vertebral and non-vertebral fractures

• North America held the largest market share in 2019 owing to technological advancements and presence of major market players in the region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period

• Some of the key players in the women’s health market are Bayer AG; Allergan; Merck & Co., Inc.; Teva Pharmaceuticals; Pfizer; Agile Therapeutics; Amgen, Inc.; AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Ferring B.V.

