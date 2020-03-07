New York, March 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Laboratory Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707129/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$76.5 Billion by the year 2025, Hospital-based Laboratories will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hospital-based Laboratories will reach a market size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Clinical Laboratory Services - An Overview
Growth of Specialty Labs
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Developed Nations: Cost Pressures Necessitate New Strategies
Despite Challenges, Emerging Markets Provide Growth Opportunities
Routine Testing Takes the Lead; Esoteric Testing Services Drive
Growth
Key Market Drivers
Growth Contributing Factors in a Gist
Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population
Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets
Increasing Awareness Levels
Need to Cut Healthcare Costs
Rising Incidence of Diseases
Increasing Role of Clinical Labs in Testing Infectious Diseases
Global Competitor Market Shares
Clinical Laboratory Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADICON Clinical Laboratories, Inc. (China)
ARUP Laboratories (USA)
Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
DaVita, Inc. (USA)
Enzo Clinical Labs (USA)
Genova Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Kingmed Diagnostics (China)
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (USA)
Dynacare (Canada)
Mayo Clinic Laboratories (USA)
NeoGenomics Laboratories (USA)
Genoptix, Inc. (USA)
Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Sonic Healthcare Limited (Australia)
Bioscientia Institut für Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH (Germany)
American Esoteric Laboratories (USA)
Spectra Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
SYNLAB International GmbH (Germany)
The National Health Laboratory Service (South Africa)
Thyrocare Technologies Limited (India)
Unilabs SA (Switzerland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Need for Clinical Laboratories to Reinvent Business Models
Laboratory Informatics Offers Opportunities to Streamline
Operations
Transforming Hospital Laboratory into a Profit Center
Laboratory Specific IT Platforms Provide a Business Case for
Outreach Programs
Hospital Outreach Laboratories Deliver Better Value to Larger
Organizations
Managing and Measuring Value
Manufacturers Leveraging Expertise to Address Requirements of
Laboratories
Factors Impacting Laboratories
Moving Towards Value Driven Healthcare
Maximizing ROI in a Low Cost Environment
Making Most of Global Best Practices
Advent of Novel Devices Fuel growth for Clinical Laboratory
Services Market
Biobanks Gain Prominence
Home Based Systems Go Digital
Drones Emerging as Cost Effective and Efficient Mode for
Transporting Samples
Innovative Strategies of Clinical Laboratories at Health Systems
Creation of Standardized Medical Laboratory Services
Laboratory Testing Industry Faces Unique Investor Led Disruption
Divergent Paths for Independent Labs and Health System Labs
Factors Affecting Divergence
Supporting ACO Requirements
Transformations in Healthcare
Integrated Care Support
Population Health Initiatives
Home-Field Benefits
Evolving Clinical Laboratory Sector to Drive Diverse Lab Test
Segment Market Share
Key Market Differentiators
Real-Time Lab Data Access
IVD Market Growth: An Indication of Growth in Clinical Labs Market
New Technologies and Tests Drive Demand for Specific Testing
Increasing Role of Advanced Tests in Clinical Treatment
Decision Making
Increasing Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical
Trial Services
Cancer Testing Market: Opportunity for Clinical Labs
Shortened Hospitalization Enhances Significance of Medical Labs
Lab Automation Speeds Up
Standardization Gains Precedence in the Hunt for Automation
Heightened Use of IT Systems in Clinical Laboratories
Assessing the Impact of Point-of-Care Testing on Clinical Labs
Autoimmune Disease Testing: Labs Seek Cost-Effective & High
Productivity Options
POLs: Reducing Turnaround Times for Testing
POL Market Succumbs to Cost Pressures
Laboratory Outsourcing Trend Gains Strength
Value-Based Outsourcing of Services to Take Center Stage
Challenges Facing Lab Testing Market
Dependence on Third Parties
Lack of Skilled Workers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Clinical Laboratory Services Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Clinical Laboratory Services Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hospital-based Laboratories (Location) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Hospital-based Laboratories (Location) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Hospital-based Laboratories (Location) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Independent Laboratories (Location) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Independent Laboratories (Location) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Independent Laboratories (Location) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Physician Office-based Laboratories (Location)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Physician Office-based Laboratories (Location) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 12: Physician Office-based Laboratories (Location) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Clinical Laboratory Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to
2025
Table 14: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in the United
States by Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 15: United States Clinical Laboratory Services Market
Share Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Clinical Laboratory Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to
2025
Table 17: Canadian Clinical Laboratory Services Historic Market
Review by Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 18: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Clinical Laboratory Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share
Analysis by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Clinical Laboratory Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Clinical Laboratory Services Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Clinical Laboratory Services Market by
Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Clinical Laboratory Services Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Clinical Laboratory Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025
Table 29: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Europe in US$
Million by Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share
Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in France by
Location: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Clinical Laboratory Services Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share
Analysis by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Clinical Laboratory Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share
Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Clinical Laboratory Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Clinical Laboratory Services Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Clinical Laboratory Services Market by
Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Clinical Laboratory
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Clinical Laboratory Services Market
Share Analysis by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025
Table 44: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Location: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: Rest of Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market
Share Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Asia-Pacific
by Location: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Market
Share Analysis by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Clinical Laboratory Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Rest of World Clinical Laboratory Services Historic
Market Review by Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 133
