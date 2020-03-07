New York, March 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Laboratory Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707129/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$76.5 Billion by the year 2025, Hospital-based Laboratories will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hospital-based Laboratories will reach a market size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Clinical Laboratory Services - An Overview

Growth of Specialty Labs

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Developed Nations: Cost Pressures Necessitate New Strategies

Despite Challenges, Emerging Markets Provide Growth Opportunities

Routine Testing Takes the Lead; Esoteric Testing Services Drive

Growth

Key Market Drivers

Growth Contributing Factors in a Gist

Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets

Increasing Awareness Levels

Need to Cut Healthcare Costs

Rising Incidence of Diseases

Increasing Role of Clinical Labs in Testing Infectious Diseases

Global Competitor Market Shares

Clinical Laboratory Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ADICON Clinical Laboratories, Inc. (China)

ARUP Laboratories (USA)

Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

DaVita, Inc. (USA)

Enzo Clinical Labs (USA)

Genova Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Kingmed Diagnostics (China)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (USA)

Dynacare (Canada)

Mayo Clinic Laboratories (USA)

NeoGenomics Laboratories (USA)

Genoptix, Inc. (USA)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Sonic Healthcare Limited (Australia)

Bioscientia Institut für Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH (Germany)

American Esoteric Laboratories (USA)

Spectra Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

SYNLAB International GmbH (Germany)

The National Health Laboratory Service (South Africa)

Thyrocare Technologies Limited (India)

Unilabs SA (Switzerland)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Need for Clinical Laboratories to Reinvent Business Models

Laboratory Informatics Offers Opportunities to Streamline

Operations

Transforming Hospital Laboratory into a Profit Center

Laboratory Specific IT Platforms Provide a Business Case for

Outreach Programs

Hospital Outreach Laboratories Deliver Better Value to Larger

Organizations

Managing and Measuring Value

Manufacturers Leveraging Expertise to Address Requirements of

Laboratories

Factors Impacting Laboratories

Moving Towards Value Driven Healthcare

Maximizing ROI in a Low Cost Environment

Making Most of Global Best Practices

Advent of Novel Devices Fuel growth for Clinical Laboratory

Services Market

Biobanks Gain Prominence

Home Based Systems Go Digital

Drones Emerging as Cost Effective and Efficient Mode for

Transporting Samples

Innovative Strategies of Clinical Laboratories at Health Systems

Creation of Standardized Medical Laboratory Services

Laboratory Testing Industry Faces Unique Investor Led Disruption

Divergent Paths for Independent Labs and Health System Labs

Factors Affecting Divergence

Supporting ACO Requirements

Transformations in Healthcare

Integrated Care Support

Population Health Initiatives

Home-Field Benefits

Evolving Clinical Laboratory Sector to Drive Diverse Lab Test

Segment Market Share

Key Market Differentiators

Real-Time Lab Data Access

IVD Market Growth: An Indication of Growth in Clinical Labs Market

New Technologies and Tests Drive Demand for Specific Testing

Increasing Role of Advanced Tests in Clinical Treatment

Decision Making

Increasing Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical

Trial Services

Cancer Testing Market: Opportunity for Clinical Labs

Shortened Hospitalization Enhances Significance of Medical Labs

Lab Automation Speeds Up

Standardization Gains Precedence in the Hunt for Automation

Heightened Use of IT Systems in Clinical Laboratories

Assessing the Impact of Point-of-Care Testing on Clinical Labs

Autoimmune Disease Testing: Labs Seek Cost-Effective & High

Productivity Options

POLs: Reducing Turnaround Times for Testing

POL Market Succumbs to Cost Pressures

Laboratory Outsourcing Trend Gains Strength

Value-Based Outsourcing of Services to Take Center Stage

Challenges Facing Lab Testing Market

Dependence on Third Parties

Lack of Skilled Workers





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Clinical Laboratory Services Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Clinical Laboratory Services Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hospital-based Laboratories (Location) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hospital-based Laboratories (Location) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hospital-based Laboratories (Location) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Independent Laboratories (Location) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Independent Laboratories (Location) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Independent Laboratories (Location) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Physician Office-based Laboratories (Location)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Physician Office-based Laboratories (Location) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 12: Physician Office-based Laboratories (Location) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to

2025

Table 14: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in the United

States by Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 15: United States Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Share Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to

2025

Table 17: Canadian Clinical Laboratory Services Historic Market

Review by Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Clinical Laboratory Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Location for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share

Analysis by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Clinical Laboratory Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Clinical Laboratory Services Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Clinical Laboratory Services Market by

Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Clinical Laboratory Services Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025

Table 29: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Europe in US$

Million by Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share

Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in France by

Location: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: French Clinical Laboratory Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share

Analysis by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Location for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Clinical Laboratory Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share

Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Clinical Laboratory Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Clinical Laboratory Services Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Clinical Laboratory Services Market by

Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Clinical Laboratory

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Location for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Share Analysis by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025

Table 44: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Location: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: Rest of Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Share Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Asia-Pacific

by Location: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 48: Asia-Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Share Analysis by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to

2025

Table 50: Rest of World Clinical Laboratory Services Historic

Market Review by Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019,

and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



