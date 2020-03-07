New York, March 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Grinding Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484197/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Surface Grinding Machines will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$55.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$44.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surface Grinding Machines will reach a market size of US$91 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$441.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Amada Co, Ltd.

ANCA Pty. Ltd.

C & B Machinery

Danobat Group

ELB-SCHLIFF Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH

EMAG GmbH & Co. KG

Falcon Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

Chevalier Machinery, Inc.

Fives Group

Glebar Co., Hardinge, Inc.

L. Kellenberger & Co. AG

Heinz Berger Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

JTEKT Corporation

Junker Group

Kent Industrial Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Koyo Machinery USA, Inc.

Kunshan Huachen Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd.

Okamoto Corporation

Pietro Carnaghi Spa

Shanghai Machine Tool Works Ltd.

Shigiya (USA) Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

United Grinding Group Management AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Grinding Machines: Delivering Ever Increasing Levels of

Dimensional Accuracy, Unimaginable Tolerance Levels, and High

Precision

The Indispensable Role of Grinding Machines in Industrial

Applications: Foundation for Market Growth

Materials, Process Kinematics, and Wheel Speeds

Adaptive Control Bring Great Improvements in Removal Rates

Critical Role of Grinding Fuels

Growing Preference for Super-Abrasives Wheels, CBN and Diamond

Increasing Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in

Grinding Systems

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to the Machine Tools Industry

Key Growth Drivers Summarized

Technology Refinements Boost Demand for Numerical Control (NC)

Machine Tools

Advent of 3D-Printing Machines Marks the Emergence of Next

Generation Machine Tools

Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools

Smart Machines Surge in Popularity

Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth

Global Market Outlook

Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Supports

Growth Momentum

Despite Slowdown in Economic Growth, China Continues to

Dominate Global Sales of Grinding Machines

Global Competitor Market Shares

Grinding Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3M Company (USA)

Amada Co, Ltd. (Japan)

Amada Machine Tools America, Inc. (USA)

ANCA Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

C & B Machinery (USA)

Danobat Group (Spain)

Delapena Honing Equipment Ltd. (UK)

ELB-SCHLIFF Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH (Germany)

Aba Grinding Technologies GmbH, Aschaffenburg (Germany)

EMAG GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Falcon Machine Tools Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Chevalier Machinery, Inc. (USA)

Fives Group (France)

Gleason Corporation (USA)

Glebar Co. (USA)

Hardinge, Inc. (USA)

L. KELLENBERGER & Co. AG (Switzerland)

Jones & Shipman Hardinge Limited (UK)

Heinz Berger Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

HTC Sweden AB (Sweden)

IMT SpA-Stabilimento MORARA - DE.CI.MA (Italy)

JTEKT Corporation (Japan)

JTEKT Toyoda Americas Corporation (USA)

Junker Group (Germany)

Erwin Junker Maschinenfabrik GmbH (Germany)

Kent Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)

Koyo Machinery USA, Inc. (USA)

Kunshan Huachen Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)

Matrix Machine Tool (Coventry) Limited (UK)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Okamoto Corporation (Japan)

Okuma Corporation (Japan)

Pietro Carnaghi Spa (Italy)

Qinchuan Machine Tool & Tool (Group) Corp. (China)

Shanghai Machine Tool Works Ltd. (China)

Shigiya (USA) Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Taiyo Koki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)

UNITED GRINDING Group Management AG (Switzerland)

UNITED GRINDING North America, Inc. (USA)

UVA LIDKÖPING AB (Sweden)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Launch of Revolutionary Grinding Platforms and Solutions for

Industry 4.0/Smart Factory Drive Healthy Growth in Demand

Digital Smart Grinding Solutions from United Grinding Group

Revolutionary Air-Operated Grinder Integrated with the Novel

DIQ Platform Technology

ANCA?s Robotic Loader and Other Innovations

Robustness, Flexibility, and Numerous Other Benefits Drive

Implementation of CNC Grinding Machines in the Metal Casting

Industry

Advantages and Disadvantages of CNC Technology

Challenges to Implementing CNC Technology

Future of Automation in CNC Grinding

Multi-Robot Production Cell Technology Opens Up Several

Opportunities

Robotics to Emerge as an Intrinsic Part of CNC Grinding Machines

Superior Attributes over Milling and Turning Boosts Demand in

Aerospace Engine and Components Manufacturing

Machining Platforms Evolve to Address Specific Needs of the

Aerospace Industry

Custom Grinding and Dressing Solutions for Aerospace Parts

Use of New and Different Materials in Aerospace Building

Provide Opportunities

Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities

Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Signals

Opportunities

Surging Popularity of Laser Machines in Handling Tough Tool

Grinding Promote Market Adoption

Medical Orthopedic Implants Opens Up New Avenues for Future Growth

CNC Tool Grinders Find Growing Use in Orthopedic Implants Grinding

Increasing Use in Electrical Appliances and Electronics

Manufacturing Drive Demand for Die Grinders

Efficiency and Productivity Benefits Drive Demand in the Cement

Manufacturing Industry

Increasing Proliferation of Advanced Technologies in Gear

Grinding Lends Traction to Market Growth

Solutions to Reduce Noise

Accelerating Grinding Time

Enhanced Polish Grinding

Several Critical Applications in Semiconductor Manufacturing

Spurs Demand for Grinding Machines

Growing Demand for New Generation Automobiles Extends

Opportunities for Grinding Machines

Shortage of Skilled Labor is Driving Automation in Grinding

Machinery

Automated Grinding and Finishing Technology

Innovative System for Automated Floor Grinding

Robotic Automation and Grinding Machines: Complimentary to Each

Other or Substitutes?

Robotic Technology for Efficient High Payload Operations

Growing Share of Renewables Drive Demand for Grinding Machines

in Wind Turbines Production

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Benefits Market

Prospects

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market, Also

Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for

Grinding Machines in Developing Countries

Other Steadily Growing End-Use Markets for Grinding Machines

Job Shops Industry

Heavy Machinery Industry

WEINIG Rondamat Range of Universal Grinding Machines

GrindSmart Grinding Machines for Small and Large Tools

OD-1524X-CNC OD-Cylindrical Grinder

Innovative, Dual Spindle Grinding System for Complex OD and ID

Grinding

VGring-360 that Allows Solid Carbide Tools? Multi-Level Machining

Supertec?s Novel Machine Tools and Grinders Range

Five-Axis Grinding Machinery with Increased Axis Movement

Helitronic-Power 400 & Helitronic-Power Diamond 400 Systems

Spiro F12 and Spiro F5

MEISTER-G3 and GLS-150GL Grinders

NXT Tool Grinding System

The Zema Line: Novel Corundum Grinding Systems Range

3-in-1 Diamond-Grinding Wheels

VG-110 for Large Scale Internal Out-of-Round Machining Needs

Innovative Fixture for Shoe-Grinding in Cylindrical Grinding

Machines

Expanded Range of Vertical Clamp Bore Micro-finishing Grinders

Novel Swing Arm Double Disc Grinder

Innovative Machines by Thielenhaus Microfinish

Norton Pneumatic Die Grinder

Reinvention of Weldon Midas Series

WireDress ® Technology for Metal-Bonded Grinding

Electro-Discharge (EDM) and Electrochemical (ECM) Dressing

Integrated Dressing with STUDER-WireDress®

No Wear of the Dressing Device

Integrated Control Unit in the Control System of the Grinding

Machine

MicroStar iQ: A Flat-Finishing Machine that can Self-Regulate

NUMgrind Software Simplifies Programming of CNC Precision

Grinding Machines

SG 160 SKYGRIND Technology Revolutionizes Gear Grinding Process

Precision Grinding for Sheet Metal Fine Machining

Robot-Guided Flexible Deburring

Lapmaster Wolters? Device for High Quality Profile and Surface

Grinding

Varia: New Improved Universal Cylindrical Grinder

Double Column Surface Grinding Machine

High Speed Compact Internal CNC Grinder

Tiger Ceramic: High Performance Range of Cutting, Grinding, and

Combination Wheels

High Level Cylindrical Grinding Technology

Optimizing User Profitability

ILD Series of Universal Internal Grinding Machines

IRD 200 and IRD 400: Radial and Internal Grinding Machines

Rotary Surface Grinder

High Performance Precision ID Grinder

Upgrading of LGG Range of Grinding Machines

M 18 FUEL ¼? Die Grinder

GPD Double-Drive CNC Cylindrical Grinders

4.5-inch Diamond Grinding Wheel with Long Life

Dual Station Universal Belt Grinder for Enhanced Grinding

JUMAT 6S Grinding Machine

Double Disc Grinding Process for DD-7 Grinders





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 258

