The global gene therapy market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period. The approval of early CAR-T-based gene therapy products has created lucrative avenues in product approvals over expanded indications. Clinical trials for T-cell therapies each year has risen exponentially in the recent past. Constant developments in CAR-T cell therapy are recognized as one of the key driving factors for market growth.



Although gene therapy has primarily been used for cancer treatment, it increasingly finds application in the treatment of various rare and incurable diseases. Approval of products for non-cancer applications, such as approval of Bluebird Bio’s Zynteglo in June 2019 for ?-thalassemia, indicates the shift in preferences of companies toward other untapped segments.



Gene therapies involve complex molecules and hence manufacturing these molecules is a challenge for developers, particularly in with regard to specialized manufacturing facilities and highly skilled technical personnel. This has created lucrative avenues for contract service providers operating in the space.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Since viral vectors are the most conventional method for the delivery of genes, several operating players have designed their gene therapy programs based on viral vectors

• In 2019, the lentivirus and retrovirus generated significant revenue owing to the approval of lentivirus-based Kymriah and retrovirus-based Yescarta in 2017 by the U.S. FDA

• Among various indications, a majority of the revenue share is generated by various forms of cancer. This is attributed to the presence of approved products for cancer forms such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), large B-cell lymphoma, and melanoma

• North America dominated the global gene therapy market in 2019 as U.S. is the largest market for clinical trials related to gene therapy, since around 60.0% of all clinical trials in the world are carried out in the country. Moreover, FDA approval of Kymriah and Yescarta in U.S. in 2017 and Kymriah in Canada in 2018 has resulted in huge investments by sponsors and government agencies in North America

• Key market players include Bluebird Bio, Novartis AG, UniQure NV, Gilead Sciences, Spark Therapeutics LLC, and Celgene Corporation

• These players are engaged in signing licensing, commercialization, and development agreements with other market participants to expand their business operations in cell and gene therapy domain. For instance, Novartis Pharmaceuticals received commercialization rights for Spark Therapeutics’ Luxturna for selling the product outside U.S.

