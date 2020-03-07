New York, March 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Air Filtration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741369/?utm_source=GNW



The global industrial air filtration market size is expected to reach USD 18.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to a study. The growing demand for high-performing and energy-efficient products is expected to catapult the demand over the forecast period. Technological advancements have resulted in the manufacturing of a new filter media to meet the demand for energy-efficient products. This, in turn, has instigated the development of innovative raw materials such as small fibers and is further anticipated to provide new avenues for industry growth.



Soaring electricity consumption has led to the development of new power generation plants, which is expected to be a key factor driving the market for industrial air filtration.Furthermore, implementation of stringent government regulations in order to protect human health by limiting or eliminating airborne pollutant concentrations will further aid in catapulting the market.



Enforcement of Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) code is the key factor anticipated to drive the market for industrial air filtration. The OSHA standards prohibit companies from retaliating against employees for exercising their rights under the law.



Companies across the globe are turning towards sustainable alternatives and methodologies such as green manufacturing in order to improve competitive advantage and increase revenues.Similarly, governments across the globe are collaborating with numerous environmental organizations for developing standards to control harmful emissions in the region.



These standards have contributed to the expansion of the market for industrial air filtration across regions.



However, lack of social responsibility and awareness may also pose a challenge to market growth.End use industries often lack their responsibility towards society and refuse to spend extra capital investment for installing an air pollution control devices, which is expected to hamper product demand over the next few years.



Equipment purchase decisions are often based on the purchase price of the air filtration equipment, which is further expected to pose as a challenge to the market for industrial air filtration.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The dry scrubbers segment is expected to witness a CAGR exceeding 7.5% over the forecast period. Dry scrubbers generate minimal waste leading to the elimination of complex sanctioning procedure along with plummeting capital and operating costs

• The demand for air filters in the power segment accounted for over 19% of the global industrial air filtration market in 2019 and the segment is expected to witness a steady growth over the next seven years, as this industry has to comply with several government regulations including Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and OSHA standards

• Asia Pacific accounted for over 25% of the overall revenue in 2019 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, which is accredited to high penetration of these products across the metal and plastic industry coupled with increased R&D spending in the Asia Pacific food and beverage industry

• Key players, such as Honeywell International, Inc., MANN+HUMMEL, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, 3M, and SPX Corporation, enhanced their market position through mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their geographical reach.

