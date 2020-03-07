PRESS RELEASE 07 MARCH 2020
Italeaf: Impossibility to issue an opinion on the 2018 financial statements by the auditing firm EY SpA
Italeaf SpA announces that the reports of the independent auditors EY SpA have been issued in support of the consolidated annual financial report at 31 December 2018 and the draft separate financial statements at 31 December 2018 of Italeaf SpA.
The reports of the Independent Auditors EY conclude that it is impossible to issue an opinion on the financial statements as at 31 December 2018.
In particular, Italeaf SpA, informs that:
Please note that the Independent Auditors' Reports are available to the public at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website www.italeaf.com in the Investor Relations/Corporate Governance/Assembly of Shareholders section, where the Consolidated Annual Financial Report at December 31, 2018 and the Draft Separate Financial Statements at December 31, 2018 of Italeaf SpA are available.
This press release is also available on the Company website: www.italeaf.com
Italeaf SpA is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 15.00 CET on 07 March 2020.
Certified Adviser
Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8 5030 1550, email: ca@mangold.se, is the Certified Adviser of Italeaf SpA on Nasdaq First North.
For further information please contact:
Claudio Borgna CFO – Italeaf S.p.A.
Email: borgna@italeaf.com
Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech. Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro (Narni), Terni, and at Milano.
The company controls the smart energy company TerniEnergia, listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange, Skyrobotic, active in the business development and manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive manufacturing, and Italeaf RE, a real estate company. Italeaf holds, among others, a minority stake in Vitruviano LAB, a research center active in the R&D sector for special materials, green chemistry, digital transformation and cleantech.
Attachment
Italeaf S.p.A.
Narni (TR), ITALY
Press-release_SocRevEY-07-03-2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Italeaf S.p.A. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: