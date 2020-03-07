MIAMI, March 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of RetroPop Con and City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez today announced that the national ‘80s pop culture convention set for April 25 and 26 in Miami’s Mana Convention Center in Wynwood is being postponed due to concerns about the Coronavirus.



“In consultation with City of Miami leaders, our partners, venue, sponsors, talent, and health professionals, we’ve determined that our April timeline puts our large-scale convention and its guests in an unacceptably uncertain and growing cone of risk,” said Manny Ruiz, organizer, and founder of RetroPop Con. “RetroPop will return to Miami when it’s safer to do so and we are extremely grateful for the continued strong partnership of iHeartMedia, our presenting partner, Moishe Mana, the Mana Convention Center, and SWARM, all of whom have been incredible to work with. When we return, we will all return.”

Said Mayor Suarez: “RetroPop is one of the most exciting events that we have been anticipating this year. We understand the difficult decision organizers made to postpone the date until the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus subsides. We remain enthusiastic about celebrating Miami’s contribution to ‘80s pop culture later this year once a new date is set.”

RetroPop Con will offer guests who have purchased their passes the option of getting a full refund or a special voucher to the next possible RetroPop convention, one of which is still slated for the end of the year.

Next year’s RetroPop Con Miami is already scheduled for April 2021 at the Mana Convention Center.

RetroPop Con conventions feature a jam-packed, all-inclusive weekend of concerts, celebrity photograph/autograph sessions, panels, ‘80s cosplay, cinematic events, competitions, collectors, ‘80s car show, retro arcade gaming, exhibitors, and much more.

About RetroPop Con

Based in Miami, Florida, RetroPop Con (previously NostalgiaCon) is the global conventions and media company wholly devoted to pop culture icons, influencers, music, newsmakers, entertainers, shows, films, sports, fads, toys, foods and more, that fans are fondest of. The conventions are produced by RetroPop Con, LLC.

RetroPop Con is the first platform ever created to fully scale and monetize the decades both in the United States and internationally through conventions, concerts, events, privately licensed entertainment, social media, and more.

RetroPop Con is the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Manny Ruiz, creator and producer of the nationally renowned Hispanicize event and the Mixed Reality Ventures, and Sean Wolfington, Chairman and CEO of The Wolfington Companies and chairman and CEO of CarSaver, Walmart’s exclusive auto buying platform.

